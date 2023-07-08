Explore a world of gems and legends with a storyteller and puppets





Jefferson-Madison Regional Library branches are offering the following events over the coming week:

Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Central Library: Craft Supply Swap gives craft enthusiasts the opportunity to swap new and gently used supplies, then stick around to work on craft projects. Light snacks will be available.

10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Northside Library: “Getting Started with Libby,” an introduction to the basics of JMRL’s eBook and eAudiobook platform, will take place in the Northside Computer Classroom. There will be a short question and answer period following the educational demonstration. Space is limited; compulsory registration at jmrl.org. Questions? Email [email protected] or call (434) 973-7893, Ext. 4.

10 a.m. Tuesday at Central Library, 2 p.m. Tuesday at Nelson Memorial Library 2 p.m. Wednesday at Gordon Avenue Library and 10 a.m. Thursday at Scottsville Library: Gems: The Worlds Wisdom Stories with the Master storyteller and big-mask theater artist Doug Berky will explore stories from around the world using masks, puppets, mime, drama, comedy and music. No registration is required for the all-public event.

Head toward https://jmrl.org/kids for times and dates of a variety of programs and story times for babies, toddlers and preschoolers.

