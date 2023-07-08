‘The Idol’ actor blasts ‘feminists’ for abusive claims: ‘Fuck you’

‘The Idol’ actress Jane Adams has three choice words for ‘feminists’ who continue to believe that the women on the controversial HBO series, including the star Lily Rose Deppwere used during filming:

“Screw you.”

Rumors that the series has turned into unseemly “torture porn” come from a Rolling Stone article published even before the premiere of “The Idol”.

What’s amazing to me is no one is listening I haven’t seen this before in all my days, such a stubborn We refuse to change the narrative, Adams, 58, recently told Vanity Fair. I especially want to say to all feminists, fuck you. All these women I work with are talking about their experiences, and you’re not listening. You are not listening!

Thirteen people allegedly associated with the project have claimed the series took a dark and misogynistic turn when star and co-creator The Weeknd tapped “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson to reimagine it.

It was like any rape fantasy any toxic man would have on the show, and then the woman comes back for more because it makes her music better, an unnamed source told the publication.

However, Depp, Adams and actress DaVine Joy Randolph all expressed the opposite as the show aired on Max continued to face criticism from viewers.







Jane Adams portrayed as Nikki in “The Idol”. HBO







Lily-Rose Depp has previously defended the show’s “risky” sex scenes amid backlash from viewers. The weekend

“The Idol” told the story of troubled pop star Jocelyn (Depp), who tries to get her career back on track when she meets a sleazy and controlling nightclub owner named Tedros (The weekendof his real name Abel Tesfaye.)

Adams portrayed Nikki Katz, a cash-hungry record label executive who, spoiler alert, gets a lap dance from one of Jocelyn’s eccentric new friends in the season finale.

I love the show,” Adams dubbed with Vanity Fair. “Nowadays with some people you almost have to apologize when you don’t like something or like something. I don’t really care anymore. It’s a good thing to be a woman with gray hair, it’s almost like getting a license to not care.







Jane Adams attends the Afterparty premiere of ‘The Idol’ at the 76th annual Cannes film festival on May 22 in France. WireImage

She later added: Free speech is a license to offend, period. The funniest thing, for me, is to offend a group of people, whatever you do.

HBO declined to comment when contacted by The Post.

The Post has also reached out to a representative for Adams for comment.

Depp recently defended the show for vogue australiaclaiming that his infamous sex scenes are important and intentional.

She also maintained that the environment on set was a really safe and creative space.

I’ve never felt more respected and safer on set, honestly, Depp said. And I think the trust that we’ve all built with each other, you and me, and Sam and me, and Abel and me, that can only create a really safe whole.







Season 1 of “The Idol” premiered July 2 on HBO and is streaming on Max. MAX

Randolph says Variety that her experience on set had nothing to do with what was described in the Rolling Stone article.

There were long hours. But every show is like that,” she mentioned the one detail that was “absolutely 100 percent true.”

“I didn’t feel like I was abused over the hours. There was nothing out of the ordinary, abusive or crazy, she added.

HBO has yet to announce if “The Idol” will have a second season.