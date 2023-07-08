Bollywood icon Rekha as Barbie is too cute to miss





Last update: July 08, 2023, 12:12 PM IST

Rekha in a bright pink dress. (Credits: Twitter) The power of Artificial Intelligence has been used to reinvent actress Silsila as the fashion doll that is causing a stir in pop culture.

The Barbies live-action movie is set to hit theaters on July 21. At the moment, the team is very busy with promotional events. And, Margot Robbie, who will play the titular protagonist, gives us fashion goals one look at a time. Now it looks like there’s another iconic Barbie in town. This is none other than Bollywoods icon, Rekha. You can thank the Indian fashion e-commerce platform Myntra. They used the power of artificial intelligence and reinvented actress Silsila as a fashion doll that is causing a stir in pop culture. That’s right, we can now witness a world where Barbie collides with a Bollywood icon. We’re talking about Rekha wearing a hot pink dress and several other haircuts that look almost too real to be generated with AI. Some snaps also included the blonde-haired actress who is the fashion doll’s signature. Let’s just say she pulls it off with ease. In case you’re trying to remember, these outfits are already featured in the upcoming live-action movie. Along with the snaps, the e-commerce platform captioned the post, We asked AI to reinvent Rekha as Barbie. Check out the captivating shots here: Meanwhile, studio Warner Bros has shared an exciting update on the upcoming Barbie movie. After Vietnam banned the country nationwide due to the inclusion of the so-called nine-dash line, the studio came up with an explanation on its own. According to them, the live-action movie map of the South China Sea is a childish drawing. It is not intended that any meaning be attached to it. This all unfolded when the Vietnamese government banned the film for showing territory claimed unilaterally by China in the South China Sea. For Warner Bros, the card was completely harmless. The Barbie Land map is a whimsical and childlike pencil drawing, the studio said in a statement. The doodles represent Barbie’s imaginary journey from Barbie Land to the real world. It was not meant to make any statement. Barbie also stars Ryan Gosling as Ken. Personal Buzz A team of writers from News18.com brings you stories of what’s creating buzz on the internet while exploring science, cricket, technology, gender, Bollywoo …read more

