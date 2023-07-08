



17.50 crore rupees! Bollywood’s Shehzada Kartik Aaryan buys expensive house from Juhu in Mumbai Rising Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan affectionately known as Shehzada, leads a lavish life and it’s no secret. From fancy cars to lavish mansions in the affluent locality of Mumbai, he loves luxury. And it looks like he’s added another house to his list of expensive properties. Reports say the Satyaprem Ki Katha The actor has bought a luxurious house in the affluent locality of Juhu in Mumbai. All about Kartik Aaryan’s new home His new abode in the posh Max City neighborhood spans 1,594 square feet. It is located in the Siddhi Vinayak Building residential tower. In the same complex, the company of the presidency, he has another house where his family currently resides. A report states that it costs Rs 1.10 lakh per square foot. It should be noted that this is one of the most expensive real estate deals by a Bollywood actor in the affluent Juhu area. The luxury apartment is said to be worth Rs 17.50 crore. Earlier this year, Kartik rented a flat at Praneta Apartments in Juhu Tara Road from actor Shahid Kapoor. It was leased for 36 months. before work Kartik recently starred in a romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani. The film, directed by Sameer Vidwans, received a positive response. It also did very well at the box office and became his third best opener of all time. Its total box office collection currently stands at Rs 56 crore. Then we will see him in Hansal Mehta’s Captain India, Kabir Khan’s next untitled and more. The actor will also reprise his role as Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

