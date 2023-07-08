Joe Root and Bairstow Fail to Live Up to Hollywood Ashes Script | Ashes 2023

IIt’s the morning after the day before. Beer-with-breakfast customers emptied from the Golden Beam pub on Headingley Hill and made their way up St Michaels Lane, picking up a second pint from inside the ground as they made their way to their seats . The sky is bluer than Thursday, the mid-morning sun stronger. It’s a day for the brimmed hats, the 50 factor and the stick, stick, stick.

Jerusalem’s opening arpeggio plays over the speaker system, and the two pitch heroes head for the crease. Jonny Bairstow spins his arms like windmills. Joe Root crosses the boundary with his usual sprint out of the blocks and a few extra jumps. There’s a proforma boo for Pat Cummins as he takes the ball for the first time. Her week-old minnow is in full bloom.

The Australia captain arrives from Kirkstall Lane End and throws a throbbing ball past which Root defends. The second delivery is perhaps a shorter pencil shave, just outside. Root straddles the extra bounce and cuts it late beyond the third slip for four. The first limit of the day.

In the theory of the multiverse at least, the one espoused by the current lords of Hollywood, not only is anything possible, but they happen everywhere, all at once. In the particular reality these words come to you, Root was out for the second ball of the day, his body acting on instinct, his arms following the ball along its upward trajectory and cutting an edge at the first slip. But rest assured, somewhere there is an alternate dimension where England’s best batsman has drawn his first blood against opposition bowlers, and the Root-Bairstow axis has prevailed once again.

It was judgment day, after all, not just for the Ben Stokess team, but for the entire Ashes 2023 series. The forecast promised storms on Saturday and gloomy weather for the fourth and fifth days. There was only one way for England to force a win in this must-win game, and that was to rack up the points, as fast and hard as possible. One could say that the situation worked in their favor. You could even say that’s what they live for.

In our alternate reality, Root plays the rest of a Cummins test defensively, and Bairstow waits to face Scott Boland. The first ball is straight and squares him up, but he gets an ugly batting end just in time. The seconds a beader, sensually sliding past her outer rim, a teasing almost kiss. On the third, he explodes square with a one-handed drive for four.

Jonny Bairstow failed to dazzle the residents of Headingley after a frustrating morning. Photography: Steve Bond/PPAUK/Shutterstock

Their blossoming partnership is unfolding as we recognize previous partnerships such as Edgbaston last year, and check Edgbaston’s ratings last month. The former England captain, the guy with all the gifts, steers the ball out of the seamers in so many directions that Cummins struggles to remember where he parked his defenders. One and both are executed hard, heads down, bases stolen. Bairstow simmers Lords’ memories like a teapot left out from breakfast, does a few thunderclaps and bludgeons anything that strays onto his stumps. Todd Murphy comes in to stem the tide, and Root immediately knocks him down for six.

That was how the story was supposed to go, after all. The homeboys pull it off on day two: local legends unite to save our summer. It was the obvious second act of their stuttering performances on the court, not just on Thursday but throughout this series. Their roles as anchor to keeper and first slider have been lying idle for a while now with heads turning in surprise and agony as the ball flies harmlessly between them.

As for the actual drops, they are jointly responsible for 11 of the 14 England have missed in this series so far.