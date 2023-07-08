Entertainment
Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey is on trial in London on sex charges. Here’s what you might have missed
Kevin Spacey is on trial in a London court for 12 sexual offenses including four men and allegations dating from 2001 to 2013. The trial is expected to last four weeks. Here’s what you might have missed.
Mr Spacey’s career was derailed when allegations of sexual misconduct against him erupted as the #MeToo movement exploded.
He was written off the Netflix political thriller House of Cards, where he played lead character Frank Underwood, a ruthless and corrupt congressman who becomes president.
It was cut from the completed film All the Money in the World, with the scenes being reshot with Christopher Plummer.
A jury of nine men and five women, including two alternates, will decide his fate during the four-week trial at Southwark Crown Court. The actor, who has homes in London and the United States, is out on bail.
Expenses
Mr. Spacey is charged with three counts of indecent assault, seven counts of sexual assault, one count of inducing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and one count of induces a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.
The actor, charged under his full name of Kevin Spacey Fowler, has pleaded not guilty to 12 counts, which relate to alleged incidents between 2001 and 2013.
At an earlier hearing, Mr Spaceys’ lawyer said the actor “vigorously denies” the charges. The lawyer said Mr Spacey would face the UK court to establish his innocence and move on with his life.
“A sexual tyrant”, says the prosecutor
Mr Spacey is ‘a man who does not respect boundaries or personal space, a man who, it seems, takes pleasure in making others feel helpless and uncomfortable as a ‘sex bully,’ prosecutor Christine Agnew said in her opening statement.
“His favorite method of aggression, it seems, is to aggressively grab other men in the crotch.”
Ms Agnew said Mr Spacey seemed convinced that men would not tell anyone that a celebrity’s word would be more believable than that of someone who was not famous.
“Neither of the men wanted to be touched by Kevin Spacey in a sexual way, but he didn’t seem to have cared much about their feelings,” the prosecutor said. “He did what he wanted to do for his own personal sexual gratification.”
“Kevin Spacey was a star, a golden boy as he said,” Ms Agnew said of the man. “He wasn’t sure he would be believed, and even if he had been, he didn’t think he would receive support.
“The prosecution suggests that MrSpacey abused the power and influence that his reputation and fame have bestowed upon him,” Ms Agnew said. “Take what he wanted and who he wanted, when he wanted.”
Loading…
Victims describe actor as ‘creepy’ and ‘a cobra’
One of MrSpacey’s four accusers described the actor outside a London court on Monday as a “slippery and sneaky” predator that handsome young men were warned to avoid.
The man, who worked with Mr Spacey when he came to the British capital’s Old Vic Theater in the early 2000s, said the American actor offered to introduce him to Hollywood stars. But the man said the word around the gambling house was to watch out for Spacey.
“It was well known that he was up to something bad,” the man said in a video of his police interview released for juror. “He was almost from the start treating me.”
He said Mr Spacey made him feel uncomfortable, asking him about his sexuality, then became ‘sensitive’ and moved on to aggressive groping when they were alone together.
He compared Mr Spacey to the villain he played in the 1995 thriller ‘Se7en’ about a serial killer motivated by the Seven Deadly Sins.
“He’s a bit like that, a bit scary,” the man said during his interview with police last year.
Another witness said Mr Spacey invited him and others to a house he was staying at to ‘keep the party going’ after the pub closed.
But he said he was shaken by what happened later after he accidentally let Mr Spacey’s dog out of the house as he returned from smoking on the veranda.
He gave evidence that he managed to grab the little dog and apologized to Mr Spacey, who said not to worry and approached him in a ‘hug’ posture.
“We had an awkward hug as I call it,” the witness said. “He hugged me, I kind of patted my back.”
Mr Spacey then kissed her neck and grabbed her crotch and said: ‘Be cool, be cool,’ the man testified.
He said when he pushed Mr Spacey away, the actor’s eyes widened and he had an “immediate panicked look on his face”.
Mr Spacey said it was ‘entirely possible and even probable’ that he made a ‘clumsy pass’ which he forgot and could have touched someone’s crotch during the process, the prosecution said.
Another witness said he was not looking for blood or hoping that Mr Spacey would be jailed, but wanted to account for an injustice that had plagued him for so long.
The man said he had been delighted to meet an actor of Mr Spacey’s caliber, but his enthusiasm quickly soured when the actor showed up at a charity event looking disheveled and smelling of oil. ‘alcohol.
He said Mr Spacey looked at him lustfully and launched into a ‘barrage of despicable comments’.
“I bet you’re dirty,” Mr Spacey said, according to the man. He asked about the size of his private parts in a series of relentless sexual and racist remarks.
“It went on and on,” the man said.
Despite being younger, taller and taller than Mr Spacey, the man said he felt helpless. He didn’t want to do anything to harm the charity event and was so shocked and nervous that he tried to laugh it off.
“You could tell without a shadow of a doubt that I was uncomfortable,” he said. “I didn’t want to upset him. It’s crazy, isn’t it?
Mr Spacey eventually dropped the comments, but later, when the two were alone, the man said the actor spun him around and grabbed his penis through his jeans.
“It wasn’t like a caress. It was like a cobra coming out and grabbing,” he said. “Not like a seduction. It was angry.”
He said it was painful and he had to push the actor twice before letting go.
The alleged victim is the third man to say Mr Spacey aggressively grabbed his crotch.
Defense
The stakes for the American actor are high. A conviction could send him to prison, while an acquittal could allow a career return.
Mr Spacey told Germanys Zeit magazine in a rare recent interview that the media had turned him into a “monster”. But he said, “there are people at the moment who are ready to hire me as soon as I am cleared of these charges in London”.
Defense barrister Patrick Gibbs said Mr Spacey denied all allegations of non-consensual activity and told jurors to ask themselves as they listened to the evidence if anything had happened when he was with men.
He suggested the alleged victims had other motives and said Spacey left himself open to opportunists when he came out as gay in 2020.
“What’s been re-imagined with a sinister twist?” Mr. Gibbs said. “What was made up or misrepresented and why and when, because all of these allegations happened a long time ago.”
He said jurors would hear truths, half-truths, deliberate exaggerations and “many damned lies”.
ABC/Sons
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-07-08/oscar-winning-actor-kevin-spacey-is-standing-trial-in-london/102574406
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US to supply cluster bombs to Ukraine, defends delivery of controversial weapon
- Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey is on trial in London on sex charges. Here’s what you might have missed
- Everything Phil Steele said about Auburn football heading into the 2023 season
- Veteran American actor John Deyle dies aged 68 from cancer
- High Tech, Innovation and Entrepreneurship: Israel-Cameroon Seminar Training 100 Cameroonian Startups and SMEs
- Matches between England and Australia, format and TV channel for the next match
- 11 innovations that will change healthcare forever
- 3.2 magnitude earthquake in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates
- The DOJ has spent more than $9 million investigating Trump since the appointment of a special counsel
- Dinner at the Louvre, photo with Mona Lisa: here is PM Modi’s itinerary for a 2-day visit to France
- Turkey’s Erdogan welcomes Zelensky, says Ukraine deserves NATO membership
- The IMF is happy to remove Jokowi’s endorsement, Prabowo says.