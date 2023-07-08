Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey is on trial in London on sex charges. Here’s what you might have missed

Kevin Spacey is on trial in a London court for 12 sexual offenses including four men and allegations dating from 2001 to 2013. The trial is expected to last four weeks. Here’s what you might have missed.

Mr Spacey’s career was derailed when allegations of sexual misconduct against him erupted as the #MeToo movement exploded.

He was written off the Netflix political thriller House of Cards, where he played lead character Frank Underwood, a ruthless and corrupt congressman who becomes president.

It was cut from the completed film All the Money in the World, with the scenes being reshot with Christopher Plummer.

A jury of nine men and five women, including two alternates, will decide his fate during the four-week trial at Southwark Crown Court. The actor, who has homes in London and the United States, is out on bail.

Expenses

Mr. Spacey is charged with three counts of indecent assault, seven counts of sexual assault, one count of inducing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and one count of induces a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The actor, charged under his full name of Kevin Spacey Fowler, has pleaded not guilty to 12 counts, which relate to alleged incidents between 2001 and 2013.

At an earlier hearing, Mr Spaceys’ lawyer said the actor “vigorously denies” the charges. The lawyer said Mr Spacey would face the UK court to establish his innocence and move on with his life.

“A sexual tyrant”, says the prosecutor

Mr Spacey is ‘a man who does not respect boundaries or personal space, a man who, it seems, takes pleasure in making others feel helpless and uncomfortable as a ‘sex bully,’ prosecutor Christine Agnew said in her opening statement.

“His favorite method of aggression, it seems, is to aggressively grab other men in the crotch.”

Ms Agnew said Mr Spacey seemed convinced that men would not tell anyone that a celebrity’s word would be more believable than that of someone who was not famous.

“Neither of the men wanted to be touched by Kevin Spacey in a sexual way, but he didn’t seem to have cared much about their feelings,” the prosecutor said. “He did what he wanted to do for his own personal sexual gratification.”

“Kevin Spacey was a star, a golden boy as he said,” Ms Agnew said of the man. “He wasn’t sure he would be believed, and even if he had been, he didn’t think he would receive support.

“The prosecution suggests that MrSpacey abused the power and influence that his reputation and fame have bestowed upon him,” Ms Agnew said. “Take what he wanted and who he wanted, when he wanted.”

Loading…

Victims describe actor as ‘creepy’ and ‘a cobra’

One of MrSpacey’s four accusers described the actor outside a London court on Monday as a “slippery and sneaky” predator that handsome young men were warned to avoid.

The man, who worked with Mr Spacey when he came to the British capital’s Old Vic Theater in the early 2000s, said the American actor offered to introduce him to Hollywood stars. But the man said the word around the gambling house was to watch out for Spacey.

“It was well known that he was up to something bad,” the man said in a video of his police interview released for juror. “He was almost from the start treating me.”

He said Mr Spacey made him feel uncomfortable, asking him about his sexuality, then became ‘sensitive’ and moved on to aggressive groping when they were alone together.

He compared Mr Spacey to the villain he played in the 1995 thriller ‘Se7en’ about a serial killer motivated by the Seven Deadly Sins.

“He’s a bit like that, a bit scary,” the man said during his interview with police last year.

Another witness said Mr Spacey invited him and others to a house he was staying at to ‘keep the party going’ after the pub closed.

But he said he was shaken by what happened later after he accidentally let Mr Spacey’s dog out of the house as he returned from smoking on the veranda.

He gave evidence that he managed to grab the little dog and apologized to Mr Spacey, who said not to worry and approached him in a ‘hug’ posture.

“We had an awkward hug as I call it,” the witness said. “He hugged me, I kind of patted my back.”

Mr Spacey then kissed her neck and grabbed her crotch and said: ‘Be cool, be cool,’ the man testified.

He said when he pushed Mr Spacey away, the actor’s eyes widened and he had an “immediate panicked look on his face”.

Mr Spacey said it was ‘entirely possible and even probable’ that he made a ‘clumsy pass’ which he forgot and could have touched someone’s crotch during the process, the prosecution said.

Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to all charges. ( )

Another witness said he was not looking for blood or hoping that Mr Spacey would be jailed, but wanted to account for an injustice that had plagued him for so long.

The man said he had been delighted to meet an actor of Mr Spacey’s caliber, but his enthusiasm quickly soured when the actor showed up at a charity event looking disheveled and smelling of oil. ‘alcohol.

He said Mr Spacey looked at him lustfully and launched into a ‘barrage of despicable comments’.

“I bet you’re dirty,” Mr Spacey said, according to the man. He asked about the size of his private parts in a series of relentless sexual and racist remarks.

“It went on and on,” the man said.

Despite being younger, taller and taller than Mr Spacey, the man said he felt helpless. He didn’t want to do anything to harm the charity event and was so shocked and nervous that he tried to laugh it off.

“You could tell without a shadow of a doubt that I was uncomfortable,” he said. “I didn’t want to upset him. It’s crazy, isn’t it?

Mr Spacey eventually dropped the comments, but later, when the two were alone, the man said the actor spun him around and grabbed his penis through his jeans.

“It wasn’t like a caress. It was like a cobra coming out and grabbing,” he said. “Not like a seduction. It was angry.”

He said it was painful and he had to push the actor twice before letting go.

The alleged victim is the third man to say Mr Spacey aggressively grabbed his crotch.

Defense

The stakes for the American actor are high. A conviction could send him to prison, while an acquittal could allow a career return.

Mr Spacey told Germanys Zeit magazine in a rare recent interview that the media had turned him into a “monster”. But he said, “there are people at the moment who are ready to hire me as soon as I am cleared of these charges in London”.

Defense barrister Patrick Gibbs said Mr Spacey denied all allegations of non-consensual activity and told jurors to ask themselves as they listened to the evidence if anything had happened when he was with men.

He suggested the alleged victims had other motives and said Spacey left himself open to opportunists when he came out as gay in 2020.

“What’s been re-imagined with a sinister twist?” Mr. Gibbs said. “What was made up or misrepresented and why and when, because all of these allegations happened a long time ago.”

He said jurors would hear truths, half-truths, deliberate exaggerations and “many damned lies”.

ABC/Sons