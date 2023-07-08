TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Artistic Director Tim Bond Leaves Company | News





TheatreWorks Silicon Valley announced Thursday, July 6, that Artistic Director Tim Bond will step down this month to join the Oregon Shakespeare Festival as its new Artistic Director. TheatreWorks Artistic Associate and Director of New Works Giovanna Sardelli will become the company’s interim Artistic Director, taking the role on July 14. We are grateful to Tim Bond, who took over as head of TheatreWorks in March 2020 and was immediately overwhelmed by the pandemic. He spent the next three years keeping the company together, artistically, emotionally, spiritually. Under his guidance, we presented exciting virtual productions to our audience while our stages were dark. . When TheatreWorks finally resumed productions on the main stage, Tim wowed our audiences with an astonishing array of award-winning productions, not the least of which was his brilliant direction of August Wilsons Gem of the Ocean. We can’t thank Tim enough for his contributions and wish him well in his next venture, said new TheaterWorks Board Chairman Mark Greenstein and outgoing Board Chair Holly Ward in a statement. press release announcing the change in management of TheatreWorks. Sardelli has worked for more than 15 years with TheatreWorks, and in addition to his long association with the company, is a nationally acclaimed director. His many credits include collaborations on new work with Tony Award winner Mathew Lopez (“The Inheritance”) and Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph, both playwrights who got their start at TheatreWorks. Sardelli has directed productions in New York and across the United States, including at respected organizations such as The Mark Taper Forum and Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles, Houston’s Alley Theater and New York’s Atlantic Theater Company, according to the press release. . With the Oregon Shakespeare FestivalBond will join a company with which he has a long affiliation, having served for 11 years as associate artistic director of the company based in Ashland, Oregon. It is with a heavy heart that I leave the TheatreWorks community that I have come to know and love, who have embraced me and my work. I had hoped to serve here longer, continuing to extend the legacy of founder Robert Kelley. But my old artistic home asked me if I could come back to support it during a critical time, and I’m compelled to return, Bond said in the press release.

