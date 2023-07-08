Bollywood Stars Airport Look Trend Wearing Chic Co-Ords

New Delhi: In the ever-changing world of fashion, airports have become more than just gateways to new destinations, they are now runways for new fashion trends. Long gone are the days when airport fashion was limited to dull outfits. The glamorous quotient of airport looks has been kicked up several notches with the arrival of fashion’s favorite coordinating outfits, affectionately known as “co-ords.”

From the perfect pairing of crop tops with high-waisted pants to seamlessly integrating blazers, these celebrities effortlessly demonstrate the versatility and charm of coordinated ensembles. As we marvel at the flawless airport looks of these Bollywood beauties, we’re reminded that style isn’t just about red carpets and award shows. It can be adopted even in the most mundane environments, such as an airport terminal.

Let’s take a trip through the style choices of seven stunning Bollywood divas, who will no doubt inspire you to up your fashion game on your own travels.

1. Deepika Padukone:

When it comes to airport fashion, one name reigns supreme: Deepika Padukone. In her latest airport-style conquest, she effortlessly rocks a macchiato brown Adidas Originals ensemble that screams both comfort and chic. The set includes a cropped zip top with a collar and a straight leg bottom, both with white trims. The look is completed perfectly with the trendy oversized tote bag and shiny white sneakers. Of course, no celebrity airport ensemble is complete without a pair of sunglasses, and Deepika confidently dons a pair of cat-eyes. shades. Trust Deepika to serve airport fashion goals with undeniable freshness and sophistication.

2. Alia Bhatt:

When it comes to setting trends, Alia Bhatt knows how to turn heads, even at the airport. Her look is an effortless fusion of trends – denim-on-denim ensemble with an oversized lightly washed denim jacket with a contrasting black back, peak lapels, subtle distressed detailing on the shoulder and cargo pockets. Coordinating perfectly with the jacket, she opts for a pair of baggy jeans in a similar wash and a cool white graphic tee, injecting a touch of street style into the outfit. She pairs the ensemble with the undefeated bright white sneakers and a minimal white shoulder bag, a must-have for any fashion-forward traveler. As the true fashion pioneer that Alia is, she boldly dons a pair of thick-rimmed sage green sunglasses by Fendi, breaking the black sunglasses saga in style.

3. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Not just Bollywood but a global fashion trailblazer, Priyanka Chopra Jonas brings the luxury lounge straight to the airport as she stuns in a sandy ensemble featuring a deep V-neck sweatshirt and matching drawstring joggers. Comfort and function are key to this ensemble, with an oversized black leather tote bag and matching gold chain loafers sneakily infusing this look with luxury and sophistication. This look is completed with a sporty touch of a baseball cap and complemented by the special black cat-eye sunglasses for celebrities.

4. Kareena Kapoor Khan:

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the ultimate Bollywood diva, takes travel style to new heights with her simplistic yet stunning Louis Blue Puma ensemble. This coordinating set features a chic polo neck top paired with a straight ankle length bottom, exuding effortless elegance and ease. She perfectly accessorized her look with a trendy travel bag and perfect black sunglasses to maintain a glamorous air. To complete the minimal look, she opts for a classic black baseball cap and universal white sneakers, adding a touch of sporty sophistication to her ensemble.

5. Janhvi Kapoor:

Janhvi Kapoor exudes the grace and style of a true fashion expert, as she flaunts her enviable style in a dusty pink blazer and drawstring trouser set. This airport ensemble is a real simplistic stunner, with a long open blazer and a comfortable straight cut that adds a touch of sophistication and playfulness. She keeps it chic and simple with a pair of soft gray sneakers and a travel bag, bringing the entire outfit together with effortless charm.

6. Katrina Kaif:

Bollywood trend setter and fashion guru Katrina Kaif effortlessly grabs the attention of all onlookers with her minimal yet captivating khaki green ensemble. This ensemble is a masterclass in sophistication and street style featuring a vest-style wrap top paired with pleated baggy pants. Elevating the look even further, she casually drapes an oversized denim jacket over her shoulders, striking the perfect balance between chic and nonchalant. As a true fashion connoisseur, Katrina dons a pair of oversized rectangular sunglasses and chooses the best sneakers in the world, crisp, clean and white.

7. Vaani Kapoor:

Vaani Kapoor, the style maestro herself, gives us hints on how to embrace the power of chords with utmost ease and finesse as she effortlessly sports a coordinated cobalt ensemble. Her ensemble features a charming kimono-style crop top, elegantly paired with matching drawstring high-waisted slit pants, creating a flowing silhouette that adds depth to the look. To ensure both comfort and style, she completes her look with the tried-and-true travel essentials: white sandals and sleek black sunglasses.

With the impeccable sense of style and unique choices of these Bollywood icons, get inspired to rock the coordinated style while traveling and make a statement as you soar on new adventures.