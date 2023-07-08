Young the Giants’ new album explores the immigrant experience

As Young The Giant hits the road this summer, fans are seeing a band that has done its most ambitious and complex work to date in American Bollywood album.

Written primarily by singer Sameer Gadhia, whose parents moved from India to the United States in 1984 shortly before he was born, American Bollywood tells a multi-layered and multi-generational story of the journey to reconcile the vastly different cultures of an immigrant Indian heritage. and his new home in America and reach a place where he feels he belongs and is centered on his own unique background and experiences.

As described in the group’s biography for American Bollywood, the album is divided into four acts. The first depicts Gadhia’s grandparents in the old world (Origins), her parents finding themselves strangers in a new world (Exile), her struggle to maintain her culture while trying to fit in (Battle), and finally, reconciliation and transcendence for future generations (Denouement).

Gadhia said the idea behind the American Bollywood story had been permeating his thoughts for some time, but it was during the pandemic that Young The Giant couldn’t shoot and he had time to think and to create a musical and lyrical structure for the album came. focus.

I think in part, it was a story that I had always lived and I didn’t really know how to best tell it and live in it, Gadhia explained in a telephone interview in mid-May. I think it was the title track, American Bollywood, that really opened the floodgates for me. I was trying to find a way to love merging sonic things that didn’t sound too much like fusion or anything and felt contemporary on both sides of the coin of traditional eastern and western pop music. And I wanted to tell how I got here.

American Bollywood is an impressive achievement for a group that began with seemingly modest intentions. Originally formed in 2004 under the band name The Jakes (which was spelled from the initials of the first names of the five original band members) while the band members were still in high school, their early music and image was lighthearted and even joking at times.

The Jakes evolved into Young The Giant in 2009 after a roster change rendered the Jakes name inapplicable. The revamped lineup of Gadhia, guitarists Eric Cannata and Jacob Tilley, drummer François Comtois and bassist Payam Doostzadeh were signed to Roadrunner Records that year and in 2010 emerged with the album Young The Giant and guitar sound expansive pop/rock.

By the time the debut album ended its run, it had established Young The Giant as a band to watch and produced a pair of top five alternative rock hits in My Body and Cough Syrup. The band members then began expanding their sound on 2014’s album, Mind Over Matter, working synthesizers and other new textures into their guitar-centric sound. The second release included a top-five alternative rock single, Its About Time, while the title track peaked at No. 15.

The band’s next two albums each produced another top 10 alternative rock singles Something To Believe In from 2016’s Home of the Strange and Overlay from 2018’s Mirror Master while adding new dimensions to Young The Giants’ sound tackling some of the immigrant themes that are now explored with depth and grace on American Bollywood.

The new album not only represents a lyrical triumph, it also takes the music of Young The Giants to a new level. Especially during the first half of American Bollywood, the band members found ways to cohesively weave oriental instrumental sounds into many of the songs. (Gadhias’ father even plays tablas on the album.) This mix is ​​especially effective on songs like the catchy rocker Wake Up, which takes on a mystical musical quality with its buzzing sonics, and Insomnia, whose dreamy effect is reinforced by the mixed instrumentation. The Indian elements, however, do not diminish the band’s established sound. American Bollywood remains an accessible, often epic pop-rock album.

Young The Giant is on tour for much of the rest of 2023. Gadhia noted that some older songs that fit a theme are incorporated into the set list alongside American Bollywood material. The visual layout matches the scale of the album and helps enhance the narrative of new songs.

We wanted it to feel like you’ve gone out to see a play,” Gadhia said, noting that the band chooses its spots to use the video screens that are so common at concerts. We will have moments, because there is a strong cinematic element in American Bollywood. We kind of made a short contiguous song list of all the videos we created. We were working on re-editing them a bit and telling that act structure. So we’ll have those moments of video, where people can kind of get away for a second in a certain way. But we want people to just see what’s happening on stage. I can’t give it all away, but I’m really excited for it all.

