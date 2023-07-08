Ranbir celebrates Neetu Kapoor’s birthday, Alia Bhatt wishes queen ‘saasu ma | Bollywood





Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor celebrated his 64th birthday with his children – son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in Italy. Riddhima’s husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara were also part of the celebrations, although Ranbir’s wife-actress Alia Bhatt missed him. (Also Read | When Neetu Kapoor’s Strict Mom Won’t Let Rishi Kapoor Flirt With Her, Told Him Not To Have Affairs) Neetu Kapoor missed Alia Bhatt on her birthday. Neetu shares a photo from his birthday party Taking to her Instagram on Saturday, Neetu shared a photo from her birthday celebrations. In the photo, Neetu wore a red outfit and black heels and sat on a chair. Ranbir hugged his sister Riddhima as they stood behind their mother. Samara posed next to her father Bharat in the photo. For the occasion, Ranbir Kapoor opted for a white t-shirt, a gray blazer, trousers and sneakers. Neetu misses Alia, Raha Neetu also wrote a note saying he misses his daughter-in-law Alia and granddaughter Raha Kapoor. Sharing the photo, Neetu captioned it, “Beautiful day darling (heart & red eye emojis) missed @aliaabhatt #raha (my loves) @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial @brat.man @samarasahnii.” Reacting to the post, Alia Bhatt wrote, “I loveuuuuuuuuu (red heart emojis).” Soni Razdan wished, “Happy birthday, have a wonderful day! Lots of love.” Alia wishes Neetu Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Alia posted a black and white photo of Neetu speaking into the microphone. She wrote, “Happy birthday queen. You make everything wonderful!!!! I love you so much (yellow heart emoji)!” Alia posted a black and white photo of Neetu. Kareena reacts to the celebrations Riddhima also shared the same photo on his Instagram. She wrote, “Happy birthday mom. We love you #backboneofthefamily (missing middle finger @aliaabhatt and my baby Raha) #portofino.” Portofino is a place in Italy. Reacting to the photo, Kareena Kapoor wrote, “Surprise best best (rainbow and red heart emojis).” Neetu commented, “I love you Kuks.” Saba Ali Khan said, “Happy Birthday Neetu Aunty.” Riddhima also shared a photo. Bharat wishes Neetu Speaking to her Instagram Stories, Bharat shared the same photo and wished Neetu. He wrote, “Happy birthday mom. I love you so much @neetu54.” He also posted a video as the family sat down for dinner outside. As someone brought a cake to the table, Ranbir pushed aside a glass to make room for it. He looked at it then took out his phone to click on the pictures. Neetu closed his eyes, made a wish and then stabbed the cake jokingly. Bharat also gave a quick overview of the guests at the end of the video. Screenshots from the video posted by Bharat on Instagram. Ranbir clicked the pictures as Neetu cut his cake. Neetu and Ranbir movies Neetu was last seen in the movie JugJugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The film received positive responses from audiences. She will then be seen in the film Letters To Mr Khanna with Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath. The official release date of the film is still awaited. Ranbir will be seen in the upcoming action thriller Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. It’s all set to hit theaters on December 1.

