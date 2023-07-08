Entertainment
EXCLUSIVE! Not just Bollywood | Vidya Balan on Neeyat: You can’t make everyone happy
EXCLUSIVE interview with Vidya Balan on Neeyat and more
In a candid conversation with Vidya Balan on Neeyat and his journey in the entertainment industry. She is known to be shameless Vidya. Even after being criticized by all she knew, she was going to succeed in the industry.
During her Bollywood journey, she decided to stay happy, be true to herself, and do the things she wanted to do.
Edited excerpts from the interview
What was your Neeyat For the movie ?
Vidya: (Laughs) It was verysaaf (proper) Neeyatand that’s why we gave the movie everything we could and now I hope the audience will like it.
Vidya Balan on her preparation for the role
My character, Mira Rao, doesn’t believe in any form of validation from anyone and she’s kind of like me. She’s also very curious and curious as a person and that’s why she does the work that she does, that’s why I’m also an actor because I’m also very curious and curious. Regarding the preparation, Anu and I discussed the soup a lot during the second confinement just by reading the script because I wanted to understand how she saw Mira Rao. This character was very well engraved on paper but you always want to know from your director the character graphic, the progression. I just spent a lot of time talking to him.
Take inspiration from other detective films
Not really because where do we have female detectives? It’s always easier when there are real references but in this case there were none. This is where repeated conversations with Anu helped me clarify; I don’t think I used references.
Vidya, how does your view of cinema change?
Especially in an ensemble film. I think that’s the nature of the film, and when you have the kind of actors you have, you have to justify their presence. I think the actors have become aware of the fact that you shouldn’t go for the length of the role but for the substance.
That said, everyone has an essential role to play inNeeyat. I think we live in different times where we see a lot of shows and series, there are parallel tracks that have the same importance and have as much impact.
Vidya, tell us about your background in the entertainment industry and the things that are changing?
When I started, I knew nothing. I’m not nervous but I would like to ask anyone watching Neeyat, please don’t give spoilers as this is a murder mystery. This is the only concern lately because everyone is giving opinions on social networks.
Your filming experience in Scotland
It was beautiful and I was fully covered so I didn’t have a problem, unlike the other actors (smiles). It was very cold. It was very hard for the whole unit.
By being shameless Vidya
I do not have a choice. There was a time when I was criticized for everything I did. I could have tried to make the whole world happy but I didn’t. On my journey, I decided to keep myself happy, to be true to myself, not to do things I didn’t want to. I am very happy where I am and it has been a long journey.
|
