‘The Wire’ Creator David Simon Urges For Mercy In Drug Death Of Michael K. Williams – Deadline





Thread Co-creator and producer David Simon is urging a Manhattan judge to show leniency in the sentencing of the 71-year-old man who sold the fentanyl that led to the 2021 death of Simon’s friend, the Thread actor Michael K. Williams. In a three-page letter obtained by The New York Times, Simon asks Federal District Court Judge Ronnie Abrams for mercy in the upcoming sentencing of Carlos Macci, one of four men who pleaded guilty to possessing and distributing the narcotics that took the life of Williams in September 2021. RELATED: Michael K. Williams has died: ‘The Wire’ and ‘Lovecraft Country’ star was 54 “What happened to Mike is a painful tragedy,” Simon wrote in the letter, according to The temperature. “But I know that Michael would look at Mr. Macci’s broken and sorry life and know two things for sure: one, it is Michael who bears the greatest responsibility for what happened.” Simon continues that, second, “No possible good can come from the incarceration of a 71-year-old, largely illiterate soul who has herself struggled with a lifetime of addiction.” Simon writes that Macci sold drugs as a nonprofit “but more like someone caught up in the addiction diaspora himself.” The letter was part of a filing filed Thursday by Macci’s attorney, Benjamin Zeman. The lawyer asks that Macci be sentenced to a sentence served, which is approximately a year and a half. The court’s probation office recommended a 10-year sentence. In his letter, Simon says Williams always took responsibility for his drug use and opposed the mass incarceration that resulted from the so-called War on Drugs. Simon says he’s convinced Williams “would like me to write that letter.” In a career-defining performance, Williams starred as terrorizing criminal Omar Little on HBO’s Thread, which ended a five-season run in 2008. According to Simon, Williams acknowledged his addiction during the show’s third season, agreeing to allow a crew member to serve as a constant companion “to ensure some distance between Mike and temptation”. Williams, writes Simon, was “one of the finest actors with whom I have had the honor of collaborating and one of the most thoughtful, gracious and charitable souls I can call a friend. … I have ever failed to see him take responsibility for himself and his decisions. Sentencing of Macci – the first of four defendants – is scheduled for this month.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2023/07/david-simon-michael-k-williams-leniency-drug-dealer-fentanyl-the-wire-1235432000/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos