Entertainment
Why technology is at the heart of the Hollywood writers’ strike
- Hollywood writers are entering their third month on strike. Soon, actors could join the fight.
- The root cause of their struggles seems to be the unstoppable rise of technology in their industry.
- Even if the screenwriters make big gains, the forces disrupting Hollywood won’t back down.
Before becoming a journalist, I was an actor who spent much of my childhood on sitcoms for NBC, Nickelodeon, and Disney. As a newcomer to Hollywood during the 2000s, I was often warned of an impending technological revolution that would shake many of the longstanding foundations of the entertainment industry’s business model.
People I’ve worked with have pointed to the rise of platforms like YouTube, which were handing the keys directly to original content creators to access large numbers of subscribers without the tedious rites of auditioning and s rely on networks or studios to turn them into stars.
It was an exciting and scary time to be in the middle of it all, it felt like we were all lined up on the shore, preparing for the waves to crash onto the beach and wash away the industry that we had known.
Fast forward about 15 years, and now we can clearly see the results of this technological tsunami. For years, Netflix and other streamers have disrupted traditional models of creating, distributing, and consuming content, and in the process, writers have seen their pay slashed and residual wages vaporized.
These warnings I heard as a child, it seems, were prophetic. Everything has been rocked and the aftershocks stretch from West Hollywood to Wall Street.
Film and television writers say they are among those who have suffered the most as their industry has been remade, though others are reaping the rewards. That sentiment has drawn thousands to picket lines in Los Angeles and New York in the past two months since the Writers Guild of America called a strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents Hollywood studios and streamers.
WGA members could receive a battalion of reinforcements on July 12 if actors decide to join the fight against studios due to their own concerns over salaries and the rise of artificial intelligence, among other issues. Already, however, the strike has shut down or disrupted countless shows and movies, leaving many out of work.
Writers and actors have issues in common and others that are unique to their respective guilds, but both groups insist that the protections they fight for will lift all types of workers in the industry.
Anyway, the bottom line is this: everyone in Hollywood is afraid of robots coming for their jobs, Terminator style. Do you think that’s overkill? I won’t tell you why.
Streaming and technology have transformed Hollywood, but some say the revolution was expensive
In my view, at the heart of the struggles that so many in Hollywood face, from early-career hopefuls to veterans now on the picket lines, are the shrewd tentacles of technology.
They reach and metastasize to the depths of almost every industry. The Hollywood fight is taking center stage right now, but that conflict is playing out everywhere as workers face the possibility of AI disrupting their work or rendering it obsolete.
In Hollywood, streaming was the harbinger. Netflix, Disney+, Amazon’s Prime Video, and Apple TV+ didn’t exist or barely twinkled in the eyes of tech executives during the last writers’ strike, which began in 2007. Now they’re among the dominant forces controlling new content. development in the entertainment industry.
But many within the company believe that streaming services have distributed their awards unevenly, weeding out writers and performers whose work generates revenue, wins awards and is gobbled up by audiences.
“We are fighting for the survival of television and film writing as a sustainable career, period,” said Adam Conover, television creator and WGA board member, in a recent video from the picket lines. “We’re going to stay here until Ted Sarandos and Bob Iger come to the table,” he added, invoking the chief executives of Netflix and Disney.
“Hey, Netflix! You broke it now, fix it!” a WGA member wrote on his picket board at the start of the strike.
But even if screenwriters win a few victories to preserve their creative process and professional safety, technology’s disruption of entertainment won’t stop. And already, Wall Street and Big Tech are salivating at the lucrative potential of this land grab.
Investors are buzzing about startups that leverage algorithms to predict box office hits before they’re even produced. Studios digitally alter voices and virtually resurrect deceased stars. Creators have amassed wealth and massive followings through TikTok and Instagram, mainstays of the now ubiquitous creator economy that, according to Goldman Sachscould be worth nearly half a trillion dollars in just four years.
For actors, growing competition for a small number of roles is another major issue in a post-COVID era of global connectivity, now they’re competing with people sending in “self-tape” casting directors from around the world.
“It’s a convergence of technology. You have streaming technology that affects residuals. We have inflation that affects the base salary issue. We have AI, and now we have this ‘self-band’ “, Jonathan Handel, an entertainment lawyer and contributor to Puck, said in a recent television broadcast. interviewhighlighting the concerns of the actors.
The waves of change are breaking on the shore
The unfortunate fact is that while writers will likely achieve short-term victories, change will keep coming and people will keep suffering.
So many people hoping to break into the industry are out of work and this year, as entertainment companies cut 15,000 jobs in a bid to cut costs and satisfy shareholders, job seekers face thin selections.
Recently I reported on how the Hollywood writers’ strike is discouraging the industry’s early career hopes, you can read about it here. Aspiring entertainment workers told me of their fears of having no choice but to leave the country if they cannot find jobs and extend their visas, and described the fear of dwindling bank accounts, the “skyrocketing” debt and demand for food stamps during the strike.
“It sucks being out of work, and we’re all looking to get back to what we love to do,” Zayd Dohrn, WGA strike captain in Chicago and director of an MFA program at Northwestern University, told me in June. . But, he added, the screenwriters are fighting for long-term gains that will benefit everyone in Hollywood, including young job seekers who feel stuck.
“Delaying the start of their career in order to have, in the long run, a more sustainable industry for everyone, I think that’s a sacrifice that most people would say they should be willing to make,” he said. Dohrn added.
These sore spots may fade when the strike is over, but the rippling waves of change I’ve been warned about as an actor during the rough years are crashing ashore in force. The industry must deal with the inharmonious music: none of the forces that led to the strike will back down.
This work stoppage will be resolved by a clash of wills between artists and creators on the one hand, and the big companies placing the weight of technology on them on the other. But, in the long run, all the ingredients seem to be in place for a dramatic if somewhat dystopian cinematic plot about showbiz versus robots.
Sounds like the perfect job for a Hollywood writer.
Do you work in Hollywood or are you trying to break into the entertainment industry? Contact this reporter. Reed Alexander can be reached by email at [email protected]or SMS/encrypted Signal app at (561) 247-5758.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/hollywood-writers-strike-over-technology-ai-netflix-streaming-studios-2023-7
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Why technology is at the heart of the Hollywood writers’ strike
- Will number 2 run back for Arkansas football this fall?
- Cardi B ditched heels and got a lift (literally) at Paris Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023 Fashion Week
- Afghan who spent years helping US forces in Afghanistan is shot dead in Washington
- ‘The Wire’ Creator David Simon Urges For Mercy In Drug Death Of Michael K. Williams – Deadline
- Ambati Rayudu Pulls Out of Major League Cricket Season 1 Days After Announcing His Retirement Comeback
- Cathy Horyn Reviews Valentino Fall 2023 Haute Couture Show
- Türkiye Erdogan says Ukraine deserves NATO membership | News
- Richard Sharp speaks out after his resignation: BBC chairman is a target
- ‘The Wire’ Creator David Simon Urges For Mercy In Drug Death Of Michael K. Williams – Deadline
- Fixsen, Stimmel and Cianelli earn top VaSID awards
- ‘The status quo isn’t working’ – MP Wes Streeting on child poverty, getting out and reforming the NHS