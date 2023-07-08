Tony-Winner Jane Adams on Feminists: Fuck Yourself





Gray hair has its perks, according to Jane Adams. The Tony-winning actress, known for her work in ‘Little Children’, Happiness and the recent HBO series The Idol, tells Vanity Fair as she gets older means not having to filter what she has to say — a lot of her “Idol” character, record label executive Nikki Katz. And she has a lot on her mind, especially when it comes to free speech, feminism and self-censorship. That’s what old ladies are for, to go, Hey, I’ve been around a bit. It’s not funny. Before, it was fun. By fun, she means artists who take risks, young people who embrace wild creative swings, and critics who allow stories to go where they please. Woke practically ruined all three. Adams, 58, fumes about the negative press around The Idol, from attacks on its sexual nature to whether the performance set provided a safe environment for the cast and crew. (Warning: adult language) The press says one thing. The actors nearly shout the opposite, defending their work and the professional vibe in question. Still, they shouldn’t be believed, suggests Adams. What’s amazing to me is that no one is listening. I’ve never seen this before in all my days, such a stubborn We refuse to change the narrative, says Adams. I especially want to say to all feminists, Fuck you. All these women I work with talk about their experience and you don’t listen. You are not listening! DO YOU LOVE FREE SPEECH (AND HATE)? YOU WILL LOVE THE HOLLYWOOD PODCAST IN TOTO Adams understands the stuffy waking culture better than many of her peers, even if she doesn’t conjure up the “W” word. Or, maybe, she’s just brave enough to explain what’s going on behind the scenes. Free speech is a license to offend, period, she says. The funniest thing, for me, is to offend a group of people, whatever you do. She walked the step, co-starring in one of the most controversial films of the 90s, the Todd Solondz drama Happiness. The independent hit unreservedly explored paedophilia, murder and sexual taboos. She says the film couldn’t be shot today, in part because the liberal press no longer supports defiant art. Liberals have turned into scolding godmothers,” she says. Case in point? A disconcerting moment during the production of The Idols. The actress went to one of the show’s PAs after improvising an outrageous line for her character. The crew member looked upset. So I said, are you okay? Adams says the assistant stuttered: Well, I find that language upsetting. It’s a TV show, not a self-help tome or political speech. This, Adams realizes, is the new normal, but she doesn’t have to like it. We weren’t going to be able to come up with funny stuff unless we could talk nonsense, she said. People censor themselves. I can only speak about what I observed and then speak for myself. I’m definitely upset that I have to censor myself.

