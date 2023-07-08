Master Class in session Sunday, Monday | Culture & Leisure

Theater Aspen and the Aspen Music Festival and School are collaborating again this summer to present a two-night production of Master Class, the Terrence McNallys Tony Award-winning play.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday at the Wheeler Opera House. Tickets range from $65 to $125 and are available on the AMFS website.

Organizations scored an acclaimed cast for the production, led by Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle award winner Joanna Gleason and starring multi-award winning actress Phylicia Rashad as Maria Callas.

Joining Rashad on stage are sopranos Anna Thompson and Marissa Moultrie and tenor Joseph Tancredi, cast in the dramatic and musical roles of the students, all opera fellows of the AMFS Aspen Opera Theater and VocalARTS program. They will be accompanied by pianist Rhys Burgess.

For the fourth time, we are fortunate to partner with the Aspen Festival and School of Music, Aspen Theater Production Manager Jed Bernstein said in a statement to the Aspen Daily News. Each of the previous productions has allowed both organizations to expand their scope of work, Master Class is an exciting addition to this body of work.

Written by McNally, Master Class is a full-length drama presented as a fictionalized master class led by famed opera singer Maria Callas and inspired by the legendary series of master classes she gave at Juilliard towards the end of her career. .

Throughout the play, as Callas coaxes, prods and inspires her students or, victims, as she calls them to give the performances of their lives, she retreats into memories of the glories and disappointments of her own life. and his career, including his relationship with shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis.

Master Class originally premiered on Broadway in 1995 at New York’s John Golden Theater and closed in 1997 after nearly 600 performances and 12 previews. In 1996, it won both the Drama Desk Award for Best New Play and the Tony Award for Best Play.

In a prepared statement, AMFS President and CEO Alan Fletcher said: We love working with the Aspen Theatre. Of course, we did a series of great Rodgers & Hammerstein classics with them, but we thought it would be a good change to do a play.

In recent history, I know of no piece as profoundly musical as Master Class, Fletcher continued. I think Phylicia Rashad is a brilliant cast [in the role of Maria Callas] because he is an extraordinarily powerful person who teaches. This is something we will get from Mrs. Rashad.

An accomplished stage, television and film actress, Rashad became a household name for her role as Clair Huxtable on the sitcom The Cosby Show for which she earned Emmy nominations and won Peoples Choice and NAACP Image Awards.

Her film and TV credits include Jingle Jangle, Pixars Soul, Black Box, A Fall From Grace, The Creed Trilogy, For Colored Girls, This is Us for which she received three Emmy nominations The Good Fight, David Makes Man and Empire , among others.

While television has been a catalyst in the rise of Rashad’s career, she has also been a force on stage, with a string of Broadway credits and often projects that showcase her musical talent, such as Jelly’s Last. Jam, Into the Woods, Dreamgirls and The Aces.

Inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame in 2016, Rashad received Tony and Drama Desk awards for both her performances as Faye in Skeleton Crew and as Lena Younger in A Raisin in the Sun. She received the Lucille Lortel Award for her performance as Shelah in Head of Passes and a Tony Award nomination for her portrayal of Aunt Ester in Gem of the Ocean.

Rashad was appointed in May 2021 as Dean of Howard Universitys Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts. She has conducted masterclasses at numerous universities and arts organizations and holds the distinction of being the first recipient of the Denzel Washington Endowed Chair in Theater at Fordham University.

Gleason also has a long list of acting credits in film, television and theater. She is known for originating the role of Bakers’ wife in Stephen Sondheim and James Lapines Into the Woods for which she won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical, among other accolades.

Gleasons’ other Broadway and Off-Broadway credits include: The Normal Heart, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, I Love My Wife, Happiness, A Day in the Death of Joe Egg, Son of the Prophet, and The Real Thing, to name a few. name a few.

Among her many television and film appearances, she has been in The West Wing, The Newsroom, Love and War, Bette, Hannah and Her Sisters, Boogie Nights, Crimes and Misdemeanors and The Skeleton Twins.

Gleason directed several episodes of Love and War for CBS and Oh, Baby for Lifetime Television. She has also written and directed two films, including her recent feature, The Grotto, which won Best Narrative First at this year’s Heartland International Film Festival and is currently making its way onto the international festival circuit.

Tickets for the next Master Class production at Wheeler Opera House are available for purchase at aspenmusicfestival.com.