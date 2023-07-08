Kangana demonstrates Waheeda Rehman’s ‘full-fledged role’, compliments Sharmila | Bollywood





Kangana Ranaut praised Sharmila Tagore and compared her performance in Gulmohar to the “warmth of the winter sun”. Speaking to Instagram Stories on Saturday, she also urged her fans and followers to “come out” Waheeda Rehman in a “full-fledged role.” (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut shares her list of 8 favorite movies and there is only one Hindi movie) Kangana Ranaut shared an article about Waheeda Rehman and Sharmila Tagore. Kangana praises Sharmila On Instagram, Kangana shared a photo of Sharmila Tagore smiling. It’s a still from Gulmohar. She wrote, “On a different note, I recently saw a lovely movie Gulmohar, I was beyond thrilled to see veteran superstar Sharmilaji return to the screen…his screen presence, modulation of the voice, the nuances in her performance were like the warmth of the winter sun….so beautiful and elegant (red heart emoji).” Directed by Rahul V Chittella, Gulmohar stars Sharmila Tagore and Manoj Bajpayee. The film revolves around the multi-generational Batra family who are ready to leave their 34-year-old family home – Gulmohar – and how this change in their lives is the rediscovery of the ties that held them together as a family with secrets and insecurities. The film was released on Disney+ Hotstar in March this year. Kangana talks about Waheeda She also wrote on Saturday, “Now hoping to see Waheeda ji play a full role soon… come on everyone, let’s show it (hug and star face emojis).” Kangana also posted a throwback photo of Waheeda Rehman in one of his movies. In the photo, Waheeda smiles as she stares ahead. She added the song Guide Piya Tose Naina Laage Re as background music. Kangana shared photos of Sharmila and Waheeda. Kangana also talked about Waheeda earlier Earlier this year, Kangana picked Waheeda’s 1957 cult film Pyaasa as one of her favorite films. Taking to Twitter, she replied to one person and shared her list. Kangana wrote: My eight favorite movies, watch them if you haven’t already. 1) Amadeus 2) The Shawshank Redemption 3) American Beauty 4) Pyaasa 5) Love 6) Seven Year Itch 7) Interstellar 8) The Notebook. Pyaasa was directed, produced and written by Guru Dutt. Besides Waheeda, the film also starred Guru Dutt, Mala Sinha, and Johnny Walker. Waheeda praised Kangana In 2019, Waheeda Rehman praised Kangana for her performance in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. As quoted by PTI news agency, she had said, I am very impressed with Kanganas performance and direction in Manikarnika. She looks absolutely fabulous and gorgeous. I am really happy and proud of her. May God bless her and wish her all the best. I called Kangana to show me this movie because I was very excited. I really liked the movie. She did a very good job – actress and director.

