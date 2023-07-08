Hollywood in turmoil after firm removes name of legendary lawyer

Hollywood powerhouses are buzzing after one of Tinseltowns top law firms removed the name of a famous lawyer from its doors.

This week, Kinsella Weitzman dropped the name of beloved late co-founder Howard Weitzmans and renamed Kinsella Holley Iser Kump and Steinsapir, allowing two relatives of Weitzman to be named.

Weitzman, who died in 2021co-founded the firm in 2006 and was famous for representing clients including Michael Jackson, John DeLorean, OJ Simpson, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Justin Bieber, Chuck Lorre and others.

The Hollywood Reporter pointed out a company’s decision to rebrand is normal in legal circles, but it was unusual to drop the Weitzman name, as Latham & Watkins’ top stores in Greenberg Traurig retained the founders’ names long after their deaths .

Weitzman was known as one of Hollywood’s top name advocates, including Courtney Love. Getty Images

Now there is backlash from the Weitzmans family, as well as some big names in the industry.

Legendary attorney John Branca, who has represented the Rolling Stones and the estates of Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson, to name a few, told Page Six: What a bad decision to remove Howards’ name. .

“Not only was he a legendary lawyer, he was loved, a rare feat for a lawyer these days. We miss him more than I can say…his advice and judgment were invaluable.

Michael Kassan, Hollywood advertising guru and CEO of MediaLink, told us: [I am] question the logic of any law firm that does not maintain the Howard Weitzman name. He was clearly one of the most influential lawyers of his generation.

Weitzman mentored Shawn Holley, another of the firm’s top lawyers. Getty Images

Weitzman’s widow, Margaret, commented when we reached out, I’m devastated. I don’t know how that honors Howard.

She added that “It’s a huge disappointment, and I care so much about [Weitzman protgs] Shawn Holley and Jonathan Steinsapir…Howard mentored them.

Shed also said in a statement to THR: Why remove Howards’ name? How does this help the business? Taking away my feelings, all I can find is WHY?

“He co-created the business and definitely put it on the map. I think many of your readers would agree that Howard Weitzman was a legendary human and lawyer. Why remove his name?

Weitzman was known for representing celebrity clients, including OJ Simpson. Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Weitzman’s son, Jed Weitzman, also told the Hollywood publication, “The reason it hurts so much is because my dad’s name in the business was, for us, a way to maintain his legacy alive… What they are proposing to do seems to be an attempt to erase that legacy.

“Honestly, we don’t understand why they would make such a move. Howard Weitzman, my father, co-founded this company and made it the powerhouse that it is. Hell will always be remembered as one of the great lawyers of his time, whether his name is on a door or not.

When Page Six asked for comment, a company spokesperson said in an email: The removal of Howard Weitzmans’ name from the door of the company he co-founded does not imply a connotation negative or an erasure of his legacy. It is essential to understand that appointing a law firm is a business decision that may be subject to change over time.

Legendary attorney John Branca questions the firm’s decision to drop Weitzman’s name. Getty Images for the Estate of Michael Jackson

The rep further added in his statement, “The removal of a founder’s name from corporate branding is often part of a larger strategic move to align the company’s vision and goals. business.

“Ultimately, the decision to remove the name of any founding partner from the door of the business is a business decision that is intended to ensure the continued success and relevance of the business. This does not diminish the impact of Howard’s legal career or his status as a legal legend…a name change does not erase Howard’s accomplishments or reputation.

The rep concluded, “His legacy will continue to be recognized and respected within the legal community, and his countless contributions over his career will live on, regardless of the firm’s name.”