Andover Public Library offers summer entertainment

The Andover Public Library offers a number of programs during the summer season. On Monday, July 10, from 6 to 6:45 p.m., Animals in Summer will be hosted by library friend Julie Victoria. Victoria is a retired wildlife biologist from Connecticut State who will tell people how animals have adapted to help them survive a summer heat wave. Participants will also have the opportunity to make an animal watering station to take home. On Wednesday, July 12, from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., the Lutz Childrens Museum will offer Wildlife Illustration 2. Participants will learn about two types of drawing techniques and how to draw animals with fantastical adaptations. This will be a 90 minute session with a 15 minute break halfway through, and is suitable for students in Years 3-5. On Thursday, July 13, 6-8 p.m., make your own barbecue herb planter with Kaitlin from Andover. All supplies are provided. There is a $35 fee per person. On Wednesday, July 19, from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., enjoy the music with Ruth ONeil. ONeil will lead children of all ages through a round of fun carols. On Wednesday, July 26, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Dress to Make a Mess! This fun painting program with Mrs. Campen will focus on creativity, idea development and painting without brushes! There will be two free gazebo concerts this summer sponsored by Andover Friends of the Library. The shows will take place inside the community hall in case of rain. On Friday, July 21 at 6:30 p.m., Two Connecticut Troubadours will feature Kala Farnham and Hugh Blumenfeld. On Friday, August 4 at 6:30 p.m., Restless Mountain Bluegrass will appear at the gazebo. We are grateful to Amy Orlomoski of the Andover Public Library for inviting our group to their musical series, said Matt Fleury (banjo/vocals), of Restless Mountain. Amy is a true bluegrass music lover, so we were flattered that she chose us,” Fleury continued, noting that the band has heard the Andover community is coming to the gazebo series and are looking forward to it. every year. Fleury said Restless Mountain is an all-acoustic bluegrass band. We cover a lot of traditional and newer bluegrass favorites, and some originals penned by our talented mandolin player, Gracin Dorsey, he said. We do this for the love of music and the joy of tapping your feet, listening to great songs, laughing and having fun. Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. (July 15, August 5, September 9), READ at the Library with Sheena. On September 9, Ferncroft Wildlife Rescue will return with possums to the Andover Town Hall Community Hall. More info to come shortly. Also, right now, the Summer Reading Challenge runs from June 19 to August 31. Children and adults are invited to explore the library, choose fiction or non-fiction, or both, and fill in as many titles as they read on one sheet. One ticket is entered for each book read for the September 5 draw for an adult and one prize for children. The Andover Public Library is located at 355 US Route 6. The opening hours of the library are: Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

