Jonnie Davis steps down as ABC Signature chairman – The Hollywood Reporter

Jonnie Davis, a regular at Fox and Disney studios, is stepping down as president of ABC Signature.

Davis informed his Disney colleagues of his decision to leave the studio behind Grey’s Anatomy in a memo to staff on Friday with newly installed president of Disney Television Studios Eric Schrier sending an internal memo thanking Davis for his contributions. (Read both in full, below.)

“I wanted to share that I have made the decision to step down from my role as President of ABC Signature. It has been a privilege to work with all of you to bring some of the most acclaimed and celebrated shows, like ABC Grey’s AnatomyFX Fleishman is in trouble and Hulu’s This crazy guy, to name a few, that captivate, inspire and reflect the audience we so proudly serve every day,” Davis said in his memo. “I am forever grateful to Dana Walden and Eric Schrier for the wonderful opportunity to lead this world-class studio. And while I will, of course, miss this exceptional team, after doing this job for over 20 years, I look forward to discovering my next creative challenge.

Sources say Disney won’t be merging its multiple studios, which also include 20th Television, FX Productions, Onyx Collective and others, but will instead begin looking for an executive to take over management of ABC Signature.

Davis is among Fox executives who came to Disney as part of the 2019 deal in which Mouse House acquired 20th TV, among other assets. Prior to the merger, he was president of 20th Television and joined the studio in January 2008 as vice president of comedy. Davis, alongside the since retired president of business operations Howard Kurtzman, ran 20th TV and helped grow the studio This is us, modern family, new girl and the animated series central park And Solar opposites.

Davis was named president of ABC Signature in July 2019 and in his role, helped develop series such as Little lights everywhere, Godfather of Harlem, little light, tiny beautiful things And The chaos of the Muppets. Disney favorite Karey Burke has moved from ABC’s entertainment president to take over at No. 20.

Davis, a beloved executive, has recruited creatives including Alec Berg, Drew Goddard, Tony McNamara, Yara Shahidi, Phoebe Robinson and countless others with contracts at ABC Signature (formerly ABC Studios).

Here are the two memos:

Crew,

Jonnie Davis has made the decision to step down as president of ABC Signature. Not only has Jonnie been an incredibly valued colleague, he’s also been a fantastic creative partner, collaborator, and friend to so many. Jonnie is an exceptional person, and his unwavering support and positive energy will continue to inspire us. I hope you will all join me in expressing our gratitude to Jonnie for all of his contributions to ABC Signature and in wishing him continued success.

While news like this is never easy, I have great confidence in the leadership team we have in place, and look forward to working more closely with them until the next steps are determined.

Please feel free to contact me with any questions or if there is anything you need.

Best,

Eric

Hello everyone,

I wanted to share that I have made the decision to step down from my role as president of ABC Signature. It’s been a privilege to work with all of you to present some of the most acclaimed and famous shows, like ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy”, FX’s “Fleishman is in Trouble” and Hulu’s “This Fool”, to name a few. to name a few, which captivate, inspire and reflect the audiences we so proudly serve every day. I am forever grateful to Dana Walden and Eric Schrier for the wonderful opportunity to lead this world-class studio. And while I will, of course, miss this exceptional team, after doing this job for over 20 years, I look forward to discovering my next creative challenge.

As I begin to reflect on my time here, I cannot think of our many successes without imagining people like you who demonstrate the passion and dedication that drives our business. Each of you played a role in making my experience at ABC Signature truly memorable, and I will be cheering on the entire Disney Television Studios organization as you move forward.

With thanks and gratitude,

Johnny