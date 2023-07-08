Savannah Bananas: Big Diamond Fun | local sports

Whether seen via social media, a sports report on television, or in person, most of the country is getting familiar with and becoming fans of Banana Ball.

Include me in this group.

I first discovered Savannah Bananas via Twitter. Banana Ball was founded by Jesse Cole and the first season played in 2016 in Savannah, Georgia. Last Friday, I got to witness firsthand the fun and entertaining antics of The Bananas at Victory Field in Indianapolis.

In front of a huge crowd of 15,000 (the largest in Bananas history), the Savannah Bananas and the Party Animals took to the field for a baseball game. Some will say it’s not real baseball, and they’re right. It’s Banana Ball… looks a lot like baseball with a few minor tweaks and lots of fun.

This is important for diehard baseball fans to remember. It’s entertainment…a fan-first atmosphere that can be enjoyed by all ages.

It’s not MLB and I don’t think anyone in attendance thought it was supposed to be. Just as high school and college wrestling fans (SPOILER ALERT) know WWE is entertainment, the Victory Field crowd was there for the entertainment, and we weren’t disappointed.

The atmosphere is fun. The players have fun and above all, the fans have fun.

There are similarities to regular baseball and Banana Ball. They play on a life-size field. The bases are 90 feet apart. The mound is 60-6 from home plate. There are 9 players on the field defensively and three outs per half inning.

But there are notable differences: Banana Ball Rules.

Rule 1: Win the round, get the point. Each heat is worth one point and the last heat of each race counts for points.

Rule 2: There is a 2 hour time limit.

Rule 3: No leaving the batter’s box. If a batter does it, it’s a strike.

Rule 4: No bunting…if a player has primed, he is ejected from the game.

Rule 5: Batters can steal first base…on any pitch from an at-bat. A wild terrain seems to be the best option here.

Rule 6: No walking. If a batter receives four balls, it becomes a sprint. The batter can go for as many bases as possible while the defensive team has to get every player to touch the ball.

Rule 7: No mound visits. Keep the game going. Fans aren’t here to see a discussion on the mound.

Rule 8: (One of my favorites) If a fan catches a foul ball, it’s an out.

Rule 9: The Showdown tiebreaker is used in the event of a tie after 2 hours. The batter must score and in the first round the batter is against a pitcher, a catcher and a fielder. Round 2 is a batter against a pitcher and a catcher. Round 3 is a batter with bases loaded against the pitcher and catcher. If no team has won after three confrontations, they repeat round 3 with bases loaded until one team wins.

Throughout the 2 hour session, players and fans interact in many ways. Contests are held and players even enter the crowd to talk with fans and take pictures.

Savannah Bananas are synonymous with fun, fans and entertainment. One-handed catches, laying catches, stilt throws, throwing between the legs to second from shortstop, bouncing throws to first base, throwing the first banana instead of the first pitch and Choreographed dances are just a few of Bananas’ fun antics.

I will say this, one thing I’ve noticed is that even though the players are there to entertain, they can actually play. These guys are very good at the game and at their craft.

If you get a chance to see the bananas, do it. I know I will.