Connect with us

Entertainment

Savannah Bananas: Big Diamond Fun | local sports

Savannah Bananas: Big Diamond Fun | local sports

 


Whether seen via social media, a sports report on television, or in person, most of the country is getting familiar with and becoming fans of Banana Ball.

Include me in this group.

I first discovered Savannah Bananas via Twitter. Banana Ball was founded by Jesse Cole and the first season played in 2016 in Savannah, Georgia. Last Friday, I got to witness firsthand the fun and entertaining antics of The Bananas at Victory Field in Indianapolis.

In front of a huge crowd of 15,000 (the largest in Bananas history), the Savannah Bananas and the Party Animals took to the field for a baseball game. Some will say it’s not real baseball, and they’re right. It’s Banana Ball… looks a lot like baseball with a few minor tweaks and lots of fun.

This is important for diehard baseball fans to remember. It’s entertainment…a fan-first atmosphere that can be enjoyed by all ages.

It’s not MLB and I don’t think anyone in attendance thought it was supposed to be. Just as high school and college wrestling fans (SPOILER ALERT) know WWE is entertainment, the Victory Field crowd was there for the entertainment, and we weren’t disappointed.

The atmosphere is fun. The players have fun and above all, the fans have fun.

There are similarities to regular baseball and Banana Ball. They play on a life-size field. The bases are 90 feet apart. The mound is 60-6 from home plate. There are 9 players on the field defensively and three outs per half inning.

But there are notable differences: Banana Ball Rules.

Rule 1: Win the round, get the point. Each heat is worth one point and the last heat of each race counts for points.

Rule 2: There is a 2 hour time limit.

Rule 3: No leaving the batter’s box. If a batter does it, it’s a strike.

Rule 4: No bunting…if a player has primed, he is ejected from the game.

Rule 5: Batters can steal first base…on any pitch from an at-bat. A wild terrain seems to be the best option here.

Rule 6: No walking. If a batter receives four balls, it becomes a sprint. The batter can go for as many bases as possible while the defensive team has to get every player to touch the ball.

Rule 7: No mound visits. Keep the game going. Fans aren’t here to see a discussion on the mound.

Rule 8: (One of my favorites) If a fan catches a foul ball, it’s an out.

Rule 9: The Showdown tiebreaker is used in the event of a tie after 2 hours. The batter must score and in the first round the batter is against a pitcher, a catcher and a fielder. Round 2 is a batter against a pitcher and a catcher. Round 3 is a batter with bases loaded against the pitcher and catcher. If no team has won after three confrontations, they repeat round 3 with bases loaded until one team wins.

Throughout the 2 hour session, players and fans interact in many ways. Contests are held and players even enter the crowd to talk with fans and take pictures.

Savannah Bananas are synonymous with fun, fans and entertainment. One-handed catches, laying catches, stilt throws, throwing between the legs to second from shortstop, bouncing throws to first base, throwing the first banana instead of the first pitch and Choreographed dances are just a few of Bananas’ fun antics.

I will say this, one thing I’ve noticed is that even though the players are there to entertain, they can actually play. These guys are very good at the game and at their craft.

If you get a chance to see the bananas, do it. I know I will.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.greensburgdailynews.com/sports/local_sports/savannah-bananas-big-entertainment-on-the-diamond/article_10d46842-1b56-11ee-977f-9bb80ca032ef.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: