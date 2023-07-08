Entertainment
‘Well, they were pretty hot’: Before rejecting Will Smith, the former Miss World of Bollywood actress turned down a $497million movie to Brad Pitts over steamy S*x scenes
Any actor in the world would probably do anything for the chance to work with Brad Pitt. One of the absolute best actors working today, the Mr. and Mrs. Smith star has won two Oscars, two Golden Globes and a Primetime Emmy. Additionally, it received five additional Oscar nominations.
Therefore, it’s hard to imagine anyone turning down the opportunity to play Pitt’s love interest in a big-budget movie. But this famous Bollywood actress did it.
Yes, this Indian beauty and winner of Miss World 1994, who received the Padma Shri award from the Indian government in 2009, turned down a golden chance to star alongside the fight club star.
She was the first Indian actor to be chosen for the Cannes Film Festival jury (2003). Therefore, it somehow makes sense why she wasn’t very keen on working with Brad Pitt.
Well, any guesses?
Which Bollywood actress refused to work with Brad Pitt?
Hollywood pros who have worked with Brad Pitt before have nothing but praise for the actor. He’s starred in several Quentin Tarantino films, and even the director has had high praise for the 59-year-old actor’s work ethic. Additionally, most of his fellow actors expressed their appreciation for working with him in glowing terms.
However, judging by the actions of Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, it seems not everyone is keen on grabbing the chance to work with the Troy star.
The Bollywood actress was originally considered for the role of Briseis in the 2004 epic historical war film, Troy. According to the 49-year-old actress:
“There’s so many things I’m not sure I’m comfortable with long term. When we talked about Troy, forget about the script, they were saying at least 6-9 months to lock down [the schedule] because it’s a huge movie. We were like ‘wow.‘”
The actress claimed she had never had a schedule like this for filming. She alleged that, as many people had told her, she understood that it was a big breakup. But she refused because of the necessary”intimate scenes”:
“Well, they were pretty hot. I have heard interviews from many of my elders saying that there is a glass ceiling to be broken and it cannot be broken.
She further stated that many people believed that she would have had an impact on the culture if she had accepted the role.
“That might be a proven point, I might not be comfortable with that. As a result, I abandoned a lot of projects. I could see how it would have played out.
Brad Pitt does not work with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Brad Pitt once acknowledged the Indian actress’ decision to turn down the role of Briseis in Troy in 2012:
“I think we missed an opportunity to be cast together for Troy.”
Also note that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reportedly turned down Will Smith’s three films- Hitch, seven pounds, And Tonight he comes. THE men in black the actor was desperate to collaborate with the Bollywood star, just like Pitt did.
Smith once said:
“She [Aishwarya Rai Bachchan] has this powerful energy where she has nothing to say, nothing to do, she can just stay there. Whatever she does, I’ll be there.
During this time, the World War Z The actor was always ready to collaborate with the former Miss World. He also complimented the actress’ skills saying:
“If I get the chance, I would love to work with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan because she is a versatile actress. She is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood, who has won acclaim in the west for her style , her beauty and acting.
For the uninitiated, Troy was the 60th highest-grossing film at the time of its release with a worldwide gross of over $497 million.
Show Troy, which is available to stream on Apple TV Plus.
