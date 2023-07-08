Search | Culture & Leisure

Venus continues to be hard to miss in the northwest, when stepping out to look around 9:30 p.m. The trio of Venus, Mars and Regulus, the brightest star in Leo, will continue to hang around over the next few nights. Venus will reach its brightest illumination just after sunset on Sunday evening. This happens when it is closest to our planet during its orbit. Although you can’t tell with the naked eye, if you pull out binoculars and look at Venus, it’s not completely full. It is actually in its crescent phase. Interestingly enough, Venus gets brighter during her crescent phases! Venus’ orbit is so close to the sun that it is usually lost in glare, however, when it is at its greatest elongation, when it reaches its greatest separation from the sun, it is visible for several months. . This happens approximately every 1.6 years. Venus will remain visible in the evening until August. Then it will become the morning star until March.
Then there will be another close approach, but this time it will be between Mars and Regulus. It will be visible on Sunday and Monday evening. Mars crosses paths with Regulus approximately every two years. The next time the trio will meet again, it won’t be until July 9, 2053! So be sure to soak up the trio while you can. The crescent moon will join them on July 20. By then, Venus will be closer to the horizon.
Looking west, one could now see the constellation Virgo. This is definitely the perfect time to get to know it better since the moon is in its waxing crescent moon phase. This gives us the opportunity to search for deep sky objects. When we looked at deep sky objects for Virgo, there were too many to name. There is a huge cluster of galaxies between Vindemiatrix, which is at the northern end of the constellation, towards Leo and Denebola of Leo. There are about 2,000 galaxies in this cluster! If you look at the cluster through binoculars, they will look like a cluster of stars. A large enough telescope is needed to be able to see all the details.
It should be noted that this is the best time to see the band of our galaxy, the Milky Way. If we had dark skies without light pollution, we could see it. So if you take a camping trip or decide to head somewhere dark, which is nearly impossible here, look for the Milky Way running diagonally south.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any questions or astronomical facts, you want to share [email protected] with the subject line Look Up.
