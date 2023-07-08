Salman Khan’s homemade food is the best in Bollywood, says Mahesh Manjrekar: ‘He likes his spice, doesn’t care about diets’





Filmmaker and actor Mahesh Manjrekar has been in the film industry for several years and has developed friendships with many top stars. In a recent interview, he talked about his favorite homemade food in the industry and said that contrary to popular belief, Salman Khan likes tasty and spicy food. In an interaction on Kunal Vijaykar’s Khane Mein Kya Hai YouTube channel, Mahesh Manjrekar was asked which cuisine he likes the most in the film industry. He said: “I like the food at Salman. He is also very fond of his spicy food. He wants taste. The thing about Salman is he doesn’t care about diets, he loves his spice. I love her home cooking. With Sanjay Dutt, it’s less spicy. But with Salman, it’s good…” Mahesh said that when they were filming in Mumbai, he would make sure his personal chef cooked him home-cooked meals, and usually the whole unit would show up at his van to sample some. He said his team was looking forward to eating his food at home and checking with him to see if he was going to serve any on set. He said his chef was trained by his wife, who in turn learned the ins and outs of traditional Maharashtrian cuisine from her mother. Mahesh has directed Sanjay Dutt in films such as Vaastav: The Reality, Kurukshetra, Pitaah, Hathyar, Rakht, etc. He directed Salman in the film Antim: The Final Truth, which also starred Salman’s brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan during promotions for this film, he said that Salman, who lives in a “one-bedroom apartment”, is a bourgeois at heart. Sometimes I really feel that behind this man, itna success hai huge success, uske peeche jo aadmi hai na wo aadmi hai typical middle class (The man behind the successful facade is a middle class person). Sometimes I feel like he needs someone to come back to because everyone that’s with him, his friends, they’re all really, really good friends. They really like Salman Khan,” he said.

