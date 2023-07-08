Entertainment
Alan Arkin: Oscar-winning actor who starred in Little Miss Sunshine
Alan Arkin, who died at the age of 89, was an Oscar-winning actor and director who starred in dozens of popular movies and TV shows over a seven-decade career. He transitioned seamlessly from comedy to drama in works that ranged from cult classics, such as Catch-22to staggering success at the box office Little Miss Sun.
Alan Wolf Arkin was born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1934 to Beatrice Arkin, a teacher, and David I Arkin, a teacher and painter. In 1945, his father moved the family to Los Angeles, where young Arkin took acting lessons. Every movie I’ve seen, every play, every piece of music has fueled an unquenchable urge to transform me into something other than what I was,” he later said of his childhood.
Before embarking on the acting career he is renowned for, Arkin teamed up with Bob Carey and Erik Darling to form The Tarriers, a folk-inspired outfit that enjoyed two hits in the mid-1950s. Cindy Oh Cindy (with Vince Martin) and The banana boat Song both reached the top 40 in the UK in 1956-57.
Speaking of the second single, later covered by Harry Belafonte, he recalled, “It was just going to be a job I did on the weekends to earn pocket money and within months of joining the band we had a hit record that took us around the world for a few years. And it was The Tarriers that gave Arkin his film debut, performing with his band in Calypso Heat wave (1957), a musical directed by Fred F Sears and starring Merry Anders and Johnny Desmond.
Although he had wanted to be an actor since childhood, Arkin didn’t break into the stage until 1960, when he joined Second City, the improv comedy group. Spotted during a performance in St Louis, he was asked by the co-founder, Paul Sills, to join the ensemble in Chicago. Musical comedy From the second cityfor which he wrote sketches, took him in turn to Broadway for the first time and led him to a leading role in the farce Walk in laughing (1963) which ran for over 400 performances. A critic in the New York Times noted of this production the main complaint … is that it does not provide enough rest periods between heartbreaking laughs.
His film career launched seriously in comedy The Russians are coming, the Russians are coming (1966), where he plays a memorable and very funny Lieutenant Rozanov, and is then recognized at the Oscars with a nomination for best actor, as well as a Golden Globe.
Arkin is perhaps best known for his starring role in Catch-22 (1970), the adaptation of Joseph Heller’s novel of the same name, a scathing black comedy satire on war and war. Arkins’ character, Captain John Yossarian, seeks to avoid drafting but ends up piloting a B-25 bomber during World War II.
His Catch-22 situation is revealed in a sequence where the squadron doctor explains to the now paranoid Yossarian the paradox that an airman would have to be crazy to fly more missions, and if he was crazy he would be unfit to fly. Yet, if an airman refused to fly more missions, that would indicate he is sane, which would mean he would be fit to fly the missions. Arkin earned a Golden Laurel nomination for his brilliant performance.
In Little Miss Sun (2006), the comedic road movie directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, he took on the role of a grumpy, rude grandfather with a addiction to drugs, to hilarious effect. A well-deserved Oscar and Bafta for Best Supporting Actor soon followed.
Arkin was also comfortable behind the camera as a director, on films such as Little Murders (1971), Fiery Sale (1977), Samuel Beckett is coming soon (1993) and people soup (1969), which received an Academy Award nomination for Best Live Action Short.
The title of his autobiography, An Improvised Life: A Memoir (2011), winks at the time of his first experiences of improvisation, in the early 60s in Chicago. Arkins’ writing in particular reflects on the power of performance as a means of engendering emotional reality. His last two roles were in Spenser Confidential (Netflix, 2020) and The slapwhich is to be released posthumously.
Michael Douglas, friend and colleague of Arkins, paid tribute saying: Today we lost a marvelous actor whose intelligence, sense of comedy and consummate professionalism over the past 70 years have left a mark indelible on our industry. My experiences working with Alan have been some of my most memorable.
Arkin has been married three times. He had two sons with Jeremy Yaffe and one son with Barbara Dana. He was later married to Suzanne Newlander, a psychotherapist, with whom he lived in San Marcos, California.
Alan Arkin, actor and director, born March 26, 1934, died June 29, 2023
