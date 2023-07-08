Entertainment
SAG-AFTRA prepares for possible strike as talks continue
SAG-AFTRA is taking steps to prepare for a possible strike even as the union continues its wire talks with major studios.
Hollywood’s biggest union and the Alliance for Motion Picture and Television Producers have made progress in contract talks since the two sides agreed to extend the deadline for reaching a deal until July 12.
Despite the progress, significant gaps remain between the parties, and it was unclear on Friday evening whether they could avoid a work stoppage next week, said sources with knowledge of the talks who were not authorized to s express publicly.
The sources said negotiators were running out of time to iron out differences over a host of issues that have arisen since negotiations began on a new film and television deal on June 7.
Among the major sticking points, SAG-AFTRA is demanding a significant increase in residual payments from streaming platforms to reflect the success of shows and how those payments are calculated.
Studios balked at the union’s request, especially since success would be measured by a third-party company and also because many platforms are not yet profitable.
An actors’ strike would be a blow to Hollywood studios and cause further upheaval for the film and television industries which have already been rocked by a writers’ strike which began on May 2.
While scripted production has largely come to a halt in Los Angeles following the Writers Guild of America strike, a walkout by the cast would be more significant, affecting production on sets around the world.
In a sign of growing tensions, SAG-AFTRA on Thursday asked its members to respond to a survey detailing how they would like to volunteer for possible strike duty.
SAG-AFTRA may soon call a strike or work stoppage, to pressure AMPTP companies to give us a fair deal on new TV/Theatre contracts, the union told its officials. 160,000 members. Striking a success is part of picketing, where members demonstrate peacefully outside the workplaces of stricken companies to bring public attention to our cause, stop production and discourage scabs.
Friday night, the union posted on social media photos of members building black and yellow SAG-AFTRA signs on the shore.
Representatives from SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP, which represents Walt Disney Co., Netflix, Warner Bros. Discovery and other major entertainment companies in negotiations declined to comment, citing a media blackout during negotiations.
The last time actors staged a strike against studios was in 1980. More recently, actors also broke their advertising contracts in 2000.
Last month, SAG-AFTRA members voted to authorize management with an overwhelming 98% majority to call a strike if a deal could not be reached.
Members exerted strong pressure on union leaders to maintain the bargaining line.
After SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher and National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland initially expressed optimism about the way the negotiations were going, telling members last month that the talks had been extremely productive, the response was quick.
Hundreds of actors, including stars such as Meryl Streep, Glenn Close and Jennifer Lawrence, delivered a stark message, telling their executives they were ready to strike if they couldn’t get anything less than a deal transformer.
Now is not the time to be in the middle, they said.
SAG-AFTRA is pushing for an increase in minimum salary scales to combat the impact of inflation as well as an increase in residual streaming royalties paid on TV and movies when they are rebroadcast. The guild is also asking for increased contributions to its health and pension plans as well as safeguards on the use of artificial intelligence.
High-profile actors, including Jane Fonda, voiced their support for the striking writers, joining them on picket lines. This week, the union rallied its members to join the scribes outside CBS Radford studios in Studio City.
