The Bookworm of Edwards welcomes author Finn Murphy
Recalling the popularity of the West during the Gold Rush, when hemp was legalized nationwide a few years ago, Colorado was at the center of the boom in hemp cultivation and processing. A former long-haul trucker decided to buy a 36-acre farm and try his hand at growing hemp, but it turned out to be much more than he bargained for.
On Thursday, July 20, listen to retired long-haul truck driver and author Finn Murphy talk about his misadventures delving into the alluring world of the hemp industry. Murphy brings another intriguing story that elucidates a traditionally unexamined subculture, through his wit, insight, and honesty. There will be a Q&A session and book signing following Murphy’s presentation, and light refreshments will be provided.
After years of living on the east coast, Murphy found himself in Boulder, where he saw firsthand the excitement of growing hemp. “I was drawn to the hemp industry because it was new, having just been legalized after 83 years of prohibition,” Murphy said. “There was a lot of excitement about the possibilities of hemp in the agricultural, financial, medical and cultural fields that I wanted to be a part of. The biggest challenge during that first year was that everyone was piling into hemp without knowing anything about it, which certainly included me.
Murphy and his publisher decided that these challenges were part of an interesting story to tell, especially after the success he had with “The Long Haul”, his first book, “With my first book, I really wanted to tell a story about truckers and what I’ve been through on the road all these years,” Murphy said. “That book was a huge hit, so my publisher, WW Norton, asked me to write a second book about another part of my life. I agreed to do it and then got involved in hemp, which was a big distraction. After the hemp boom ended and I was picking up the pieces, I thought the experience might make another bestselling book, so I wrote it.
Even if you’re not interested in the finer details of the hemp industry, Murphy thinks all kinds of readers can find something that resonates with his book, especially people who like to learn about subcultures. Americans. “‘Rocky Mountain High’ is a book for the general American reader who enjoys reading about subcultures,” Murphy said. “Hemp is its own little world that works in sight but also invisibly. It’s kind of like truckers that way. An added benefit for readers is that this book is sure to be of interest to farmers and people who want to start a business.
Support local journalism
The hemp industry operates under the radar, so many of the people Murphy worked with and who worked for him also lived under the radar. “The hemp space is one of those underworlds of the American economy where traditional workers aren’t found,” Murphy said. “It operates off the books and thus attracts people whose lives are not on the books, such as unauthorized immigrants, people with mental health issues and renegades of all kinds.”
From long-haul truck driver to volunteer ski instructor for the disabled to less successful hemp farmer, Murphy might just be one of those renegades himself. Reading “Rocky Mountain High,” readers will hopefully come away with understanding and thanks to a man who tried something new for himself. “I hope people have fun reading my book and maybe learn a few things along the way,” Murphy said. “The tone of the book is light and conversational, and I hope I present myself as a guy the reader would like to have a beer with. I sincerely hope that the reader will see me as someone who got caught up in forces beyond their comprehension and did their best.
