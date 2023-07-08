Why did Shahid Kapoor keep a secret relationship with Pankaj Kapur when entering Bollywood?





Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor kept his identity as the son of actor Pankaj Kapur a secret when he entered the industry, wanting to be faithful to his mother Neelima Azeem who he lived with after her divorce. Shahid shared that only a few people knew about his lineage as he wanted to establish himself independently. Speaking to Mid-Day, Shahid Kapoor revealed that he intentionally did not disclose his relationship with actor Pankaj Kapur when he started his acting career. I was very proud to do that without really being known as a kid of established actors or actually calling people your dad worked with because it kind of gives you. None of that happened with me, Shahid said. While Shahid recognized the great equation he shared with his father, he wanted to pursue his acting career on his own terms. As a teenager, he did not reveal his father’s identity to many people. They saw each other once a year until Shahid moved to Mumbai with his mother. However, after the move, they found their groove and started spending more time together. During the interview, Shahid also shared a traumatic incident related to his father’s popular show, Karamchand. While dining at a restaurant in Delhi, fans recognized Pankaj Kapur and gathered around him, offering him carrots to eat. This overwhelming experience left Shahid feeling uneasy and disturbed. His reserved father was taken aback by the behavior of the fans and decided to leave the venue in a hurry, holding Shahid’s hand. The incident left Shahid traumatized, leading him to make the decision not to date his father again. Shahid Kapoor’s revelation provides insight into his early journey in the film industry, highlighting his determination to establish his own identity and not rely on his famous father’s connections. Shahid Kapoor continues to make his mark in the industry with his impressive acting skills and varied movie choices. READ ALSO : EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor reveals Father Pankaj Kapur’s best advice; The actor shares his views on fame

