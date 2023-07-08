Harry’s Hollywood Hell, now become the prince of passion projects?





By the editorial staff of July 8, 2023. Prince Harry does not want to continue living the celebrity life in Hollywood and would rather focus on his "passionate projects" such as wildlife documentaries or trips to Africa, according to a royal watcher. Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have lived in California since 2020 and produce content for major entertainment brands such as Netflix and Spotify, but the Duke may soon "plan to take a step back" to work on what really matters to him. . The podcast on Spotify, called Archetypes, frankly did not succeed despite huge resources, and there are indications that celebrities were reluctant to get involved with the project or be interviewed. A source claimed Meghan was keen to interviewTaylor Swifton Archetypes, but the popstar politely declined the offer, apologizinghis busy tour schedule. "Meghan had Taylor at the top of her dream guest list and was confident she would bring her on board. She truly admires her as someone who embodies feminist values," the source said. Last month, the Sussexes confirmed that their podcast deal with Spotify was over, but they still have various projects in the works with netflixincluding their Heart of Invictus documentary about the Invictus Games for wounded warriors slated for release next month. Culture and brand expert Rochelle White told Mirror US that staying out of the spotlight and focusing on philanthropy are Harry's real interests, as it is Meghan who is more comfortable with the attention of the public. She said: "I think it's pretty much on the mark for him. Meghan is used to being in the public eye even before she was with Harry, and I feel like of the two, she's the one everyone would want to talk to and work with. Before marrying into the Royal Family, Meghan ran successful lifestyle blog The Tig, with rumors suggesting she could resurrect the platform and grow her career as an influencer. Ms White said of the Duchess: "No matter what people say, she has fans and people who are influenced by her style and her life, and that just might work out. "Looking at his past behavior, I feel like Harry was never a fan of the 'celebrity life', and I can see him working and doing things that mean more to him and that he loves. ." "He's been open enough to make that clear, and I don't mean he's going to do any passion projects, but I don't think it's going to be far from it." Sources: NY Post, Daily Express, Mirror.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestkittsnevisobserver.com/harrys-hollywood-hell-now-to-become-prince-of-passion-projects/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

