Daily personal decisions / Future collective impacts

Published: 07/08/2023 14:00:39 Modified: 08/07/2023 14:00:16

Just spent the 4th of July weekend with my extended family at a summer cottage. We converged from four different directions for our annual gathering. There is a long wooden table on the screened porch for meals and games. We covered it with a fabric tablecloth. We used ceramic dishes and stainless steel dishes and took turns washing and drying them (no dishwasher). I will give my family a 10 for storing everything there in reusable bags and coolers. I found my niece drinking with a bamboo straw (!). The rest of us drank straight from a glass or mug. During all this rain, entertainment came from books, DVDs, board games, conversations; walks and bike rides and baseballs in the intervals between showers and, yes, cell phone games for the teens. I am describing all of this personal experience just to say that small, simple, individual everyday acts and decisions can contribute to significant improvement towards a healthy environment, especially when added to similar or additional acts of our fellow Earthlings. . No, I’m not saying my family has it all figured out, but we’re working on it. Thinking back to the previous five articles in this series, I’m going to reuse the other simple examples of choosing not to buy plastic bottled water or drinks, using paper decorations for parties and celebrations instead of balloons. , remembering to grab reusable grocery bags from the back of the car seat at any grocery store, hardware store, or clothing store, etc. Deciding not to wrap every fruit or vegetable (really not necessary), choosing food in glass jars rather than plastic ones, wooden-handled brush rather than plastic ones, items made for last rather than those made of fragile materials, natural fibers rather than everlasting plastic-derived materials, and of course, choosing to resist the constant addition of what we have. If enough of us stop buying things that harm the earth, in this consumer-driven economy, the makers of those things will notice. They might first increase the number and intensity of advertising their harmful products, but we will stand firm and refuse to buy their trash. If you have any advice, question or suggestion, feel free to email:[email protected]

