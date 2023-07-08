Spotlight on Baku: Bollywood’s rising star in global collaboration (PHOTO)





The city of Baku has recently witnessed an exciting exploration of the dynamic symbiosis between the Indian and Azerbaijani film industries. The event, titled ‘Bollywood Meets Baku: A Talk on India – Azerbaijan Film Cooperation’, was organized by the Embassy of India. In the limelight, Mr. Emin Guliyev, a seasoned producer recognized for his vast international repertoire, shared his in-depth knowledge on this fascinating subject. The special event saw the presence of a distinguished set of guests. HE Deputy Minister Mr. Sanjay Verma, Ambassador Mr. Sridharan Madhusudhanan, Mr. Matin Mirza from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, actor and TV host Mr. Shahriyar Abhilov, Mr. Elman Mammadov from the Office of Tourism of Azerbaijan and Mr. Dadash Mammadov from Art Council Azerbaijan were among the esteemed participants. Also present were Mr. Jai Dalwani, President of the Indian Association of Azerbaijan, the Vice-President of the Association, Ms. Binu Jacob and other distinguished guests from India, Azerbaijan and other countries. The event was kicked off with a warm welcome from Ambassador Mr. Sridharan Madhusudhanan, followed by Deputy Minister HE Mr. Sanjay Verma sharing his insights on the transformative power of films, their role in Indian society and their global influence. As the ‘Bollywood Meets Baku’ conference unfolded, Mr. Guliyev’s captivating presentation took center stage, interwoven with visually appealing music videos that navigated the confluence of Indian and Azerbaijani cinema. Mr. Guliyev mentioned the significant influence of the Indian film industry on various business sectors across the world. He pointed to the growing interest of Indian filmmakers to shoot projects in Azerbaijan, motivated by several factors. Film collaboration between India and Azerbaijan has evolved over time, reflecting a strengthening of cultural ties. This interest is further stimulated by the cultural similarities between the two nations. He said Azerbaijan offers unique advantages as a filming destination, attracting international filmmakers. There are also ongoing strategies to promote Indian film projects in Azerbaijan, with plans for future collaboration and exchanges. This enriching event went beyond the surface, dissecting the evolution of Indo-Azerbaijani film cooperation, identifying shared cultural narratives, assessing Azerbaijan’s unique appeal to international filmmakers and considering strategies to foster Indian film projects in Azerbaijan. The ‘Bollywood Meets Baku’ gathering was not just a discussion, it marked the genesis of a deeper understanding and potential collaboration between the Indian and Azerbaijani film industries. As the two nations engage in efforts to strengthen cultural exchanges, the prospects for future filmmaking alliances are significant. The event concluded on a warm note, with Indian refreshments served, encapsulating the spirit of cultural exchange and brotherhood of the event.

