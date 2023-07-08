Rihanna shows off her baby bump in black Athleisure





Rihanna stays comfortable during her pregnancy.

The “Lift Me Up” singer, 35, is expecting her second baby with partner A$AP Rocky. She kept it casual during a recent solo visit to the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif., wearing a black sports bra, sweatpants and an oversized jacket.

The look showed off the singer’s growing baby bump, which she first showed during her iconic halftime performance at the 2023 Super Bowl. After the show, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE that she was pregnant.

@CelebrityLivin_/BACKGRID







After making the announcement, a source shared with PEOPLE that the artist, 35, “wants multiple children and is happy that his son [will] have a brother this summer.”

"She loves parenting Rakim. They go great together," the insider added, referring to A$AP Rocky's real name, Rakim Mayers.





During an interview for British vogueIn the March 2023 issue, Rihanna shared that having a child with the rapper, 34, only made their relationship stronger.

“We’re best friends with a baby,” the “Diamonds” singer said. “We have to be on the same page, but we’ve always had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby, but I wouldn’t say it’s done anything, but brought us closer.”

The couple welcomed their first child together, son RZA Athelston Mayers, on May 13, 2022. The rapper opened up about his parenting looks during an appearance on Apple Music 1 radio calling it “unexplainable.”

John Shearer/WireImage



“It’s just one of those things. I’m a member of our club now, like the dads club. You see a dad, you see me. I play, I’m a full dad now,” Rocky told Apple. Music 1 will host Zane Lowe in January. “Being outside and working and being creative gives you more energy to think and absorb things like a sponge now that I’m a dad, because I have a whole different perspective.”

While RZA has been kept relatively out of the spotlight, the couple took to Instagram in May to mark their first anniversary with a image carousel. The post included a glimpse of the toddler bonding with his dad and heartwarming family photos.

