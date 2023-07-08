Karan Johar responds if he is gay on Threads, shares his regrets and his crush | Bollywood





Filmmaker Karan Johar is among the many celebrities who have recently joined Threads. On Saturday, he hosted an Ask Karan Anything session and answered questions regarding his sexuality, industry crush, regrets and expectations among other work and personal questions. Karan is currently awaiting the release of his next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Read also : Karan Johar reacts to Instagram’s viral reel claiming Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is the greatest murder mystery of all time’ Karan Johar interacted with a Threads user. (AFP) Karan on the wires Karan took to Threads and wrote, AKA! Ask Karan anything!!! Happy to answer legit questions that make me gush and blush without blushing! Am here for 10 minutes my threaders! Shortly after posting the note, a user wrote to him: You’re gay, aren’t you? Answering the person, Karan said, are you interested? The filmmaker was also asked about his biggest regret, to which he said, I never got to work with and direct my favorite actor Sridevi maam. Someone also asked Karan, who is Bollywood’s crush?” He replied, uh Karan further revealed that his strength was his thick skin. Yet another person asked him, will the collaboration between Dharma and SRK happen in the future? Karan replied, Ask me, no secret will tell you no lie. He was also asked about the collaboration with Salman, which he didn’t do much about. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani Karan is currently busy with the promotions of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. It marks his return to the director’s chair after more than six years. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead. This is their reunion on screen after the success of their latest release, Gully Boy. The film also has Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. It takes place in a grandiose context of close-knit families and revolves around an original love story between two people from different communities. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani would have actors Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in cameo roles. Previously, Ananya Panday confirmed her special appearance in the movie. Reports have also claimed that Shah Rukh Khan could also be part of the film, in a special appearance. However, Karan clarified it later. The film is set to hit theaters on July 28.

