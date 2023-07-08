Hollywood’s global productions face security and pay issues

One of the parts of the Apple TV+ executives’ interview that garnered the most comment on social media was the discussion of global production and the fear that a successful WGA strike would increase sales. costs around the world with other local unions and professional organizations.

While this is certainly a concern, it also opens up a broader discussion about the often difficult working conditions for teams and other creatives working in countries without a strong union presence. It’s not only that the absence of a union tends to mean a lower wage scale for local trades, as the reporter has learned from talking to workers in recent days, it also makes it much easier to delay checks, refuse to pay overtime or guarantee that there are safe working conditions on set.

When Raffi R., who requested anonymity, worked on the team for a major streaming television project earlier this year, he was excited by the prospect of several weeks of guaranteed work on a major Hollywood production. But the experience turned out to be bittersweet for him, he worked several weeks without a contract and when he received it, however, he discovered that the production company that had hired him refused to pay overtime. should have received before it was given. his papers. I was happy to put in the time, it was work I love and the experience of working on a big show hopefully meant I would have more work to do in the future. he said during a Zoom call this week. But it makes me angry to know that I haven’t received the money I earned just because they can hide it from me, said Raffi R., a Hungarian trader.

Raffis’ experience is not unique and the issues span a number of different countries and productions. In Malta, Matthew Maggi told a very similar story:

A year ago I worked on a Netflix production in Italy, which has not yet been released, with Hollywood stars. Local hires worked without actual physical contracts, despite some crews specifically requesting them, to find out all the details of the conditions they were working in, Matthew Maggi said of his experiences at malta times

I have consistently opposed these unfair practices. For this, I faced serious unspecified consequences.

These crews also told stories of other Hollywood productions requiring them to work more than the normal 12-hour filming day, without being paid for the overtime worked. You had to either comply or be shown the door until someone more desperate to work on film productions took your place.

As US studios and streamers increasingly move their productions overseas, often to save money, the local team complains of uncertain working conditions, erratic wages and safety concerns disturbing.

A member of the film crew wows him after shooting a daytime scene in Boston. The Apple TV+ executives’ interview sparked a discussion about the often difficult working conditions for teams and other creatives working in countries without a strong union presence. DAVID L. RAYAN/THE BOSTON GLOBE VIA GETTY IMAGES

Although working conditions and guidelines vary from country to country, places that do not have a union presence in the industry seem to have a constant series of problems. There may be few constraints on the number of hours worked and even when there are contracts in place with local teams, they are routinely ignored. Payment can be delayed for weeks, often attributed to paperwork delays or other unnamed difficulties. Meals are skipped or workers are not allowed to eat until the end of their shift.

Safety is also a frequent concern, especially by workers assigned to secondary units, which are often less supervised than the main set. I don’t think they necessarily plan to allow unsafe conditions, said a stuntman in Thailand. But the pressure is there, to make the moves and move on. Have done things in a way that will lead to serious injury to someone. I hope not killed. But you can only play Russian roulette so often with people’s lives.

These issues aren’t a new problem in global Hollywood productions. In 2021, UNI Global Union, which represents 20 million film, television and arts workers worldwide, released a report detailing the many issues faced by global production staff. The study recommended that minimum standards be established for film and television workers worldwide, including adequate daily and weekly rest time, meal breaks and health care.

A consistent theme I’ve heard from workers unhappy with working conditions is that they’re not necessarily in favor of seeing their local production scene embrace unionization. Partly because many local governments have a very strong anti-union stance. This means that workers trying to organize face pushback on both corporate and political fronts. Unions are not the answer, said another crew member based in Hungary. Working conditions would improve enormously if local producers simply set minimum working guidelines and stick to them.

I often hear that we don’t need a union because the country’s industry is small and proximity creates peer pressure that builds safety and adequate pay, the crew member said . The reality is yes, it’s a small scene here. But that means you can’t afford to say no, even if someone is taking advantage of you. Peer pressure really means that you can’t afford to be seen as a troublemaker if you hope to get hired in the future.

The reluctance to make complaints public can make it much more difficult to accurately assess the relative safety of a device when a serious accident occurs. A fire stunt accident on the set of Gladiator 2 in Morocco left six crew members burned with what Paramount later described as non-life-threatening injuries on 8 June. No further details of the crash have been made public and other than a statement released immediately after the crash, the studio and production companies declined to comment further.

But despite many Hollywood productions using locations in Morocco in recent years, local crews constantly complain about working conditions.

There is no way of knowing if the accident on Gladiator 2 was just an unfortunate set crash or an indication of a deeper, lingering problem. The journalist recently spoke with someone from the Moroccan Syndicate of Drama Professionals (SMPAD), who declined to discuss this specific accident. The reporter was told in the background that the security issues on set had been passed on to the organization. Given the organisations’ lack of influence in local industry and the Moroccan government’s stated desire to ensure the country is friendly to production, it seems unlikely that outsiders would ever have any idea what might have been. happen on the set.

These issues are still ignored by most people in Hollywood, even those who work on some of these non-union sets, and they are unlikely to be covered in the local press, in part because most of these countries have budding entertainment. with little to no local entertainment industry press.

These are the challenges faced by performers, crews and other professionals in the craft in many countries.

