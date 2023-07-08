Entertainment
Hollywood’s global productions face security and pay issues
One of the parts of the Apple TV+ executives’ interview that garnered the most comment on social media was the discussion of global production and the fear that a successful WGA strike would increase sales. costs around the world with other local unions and professional organizations.
While this is certainly a concern, it also opens up a broader discussion about the often difficult working conditions for teams and other creatives working in countries without a strong union presence. It’s not only that the absence of a union tends to mean a lower wage scale for local trades, as the reporter has learned from talking to workers in recent days, it also makes it much easier to delay checks, refuse to pay overtime or guarantee that there are safe working conditions on set.
When Raffi R., who requested anonymity, worked on the team for a major streaming television project earlier this year, he was excited by the prospect of several weeks of guaranteed work on a major Hollywood production. But the experience turned out to be bittersweet for him, he worked several weeks without a contract and when he received it, however, he discovered that the production company that had hired him refused to pay overtime. should have received before it was given. his papers. I was happy to put in the time, it was work I love and the experience of working on a big show hopefully meant I would have more work to do in the future. he said during a Zoom call this week. But it makes me angry to know that I haven’t received the money I earned just because they can hide it from me, said Raffi R., a Hungarian trader.
Raffis’ experience is not unique and the issues span a number of different countries and productions. In Malta, Matthew Maggi told a very similar story:
A year ago I worked on a Netflix production in Italy, which has not yet been released, with Hollywood stars. Local hires worked without actual physical contracts, despite some crews specifically requesting them, to find out all the details of the conditions they were working in, Matthew Maggi said of his experiences at malta times
I have consistently opposed these unfair practices. For this, I faced serious unspecified consequences.
These crews also told stories of other Hollywood productions requiring them to work more than the normal 12-hour filming day, without being paid for the overtime worked. You had to either comply or be shown the door until someone more desperate to work on film productions took your place.
As US studios and streamers increasingly move their productions overseas, often to save money, the local team complains of uncertain working conditions, erratic wages and safety concerns disturbing.
Although working conditions and guidelines vary from country to country, places that do not have a union presence in the industry seem to have a constant series of problems. There may be few constraints on the number of hours worked and even when there are contracts in place with local teams, they are routinely ignored. Payment can be delayed for weeks, often attributed to paperwork delays or other unnamed difficulties. Meals are skipped or workers are not allowed to eat until the end of their shift.
Safety is also a frequent concern, especially by workers assigned to secondary units, which are often less supervised than the main set. I don’t think they necessarily plan to allow unsafe conditions, said a stuntman in Thailand. But the pressure is there, to make the moves and move on. Have done things in a way that will lead to serious injury to someone. I hope not killed. But you can only play Russian roulette so often with people’s lives.
These issues aren’t a new problem in global Hollywood productions. In 2021, UNI Global Union, which represents 20 million film, television and arts workers worldwide, released a report detailing the many issues faced by global production staff. The study recommended that minimum standards be established for film and television workers worldwide, including adequate daily and weekly rest time, meal breaks and health care.
A consistent theme I’ve heard from workers unhappy with working conditions is that they’re not necessarily in favor of seeing their local production scene embrace unionization. Partly because many local governments have a very strong anti-union stance. This means that workers trying to organize face pushback on both corporate and political fronts. Unions are not the answer, said another crew member based in Hungary. Working conditions would improve enormously if local producers simply set minimum working guidelines and stick to them.
I often hear that we don’t need a union because the country’s industry is small and proximity creates peer pressure that builds safety and adequate pay, the crew member said . The reality is yes, it’s a small scene here. But that means you can’t afford to say no, even if someone is taking advantage of you. Peer pressure really means that you can’t afford to be seen as a troublemaker if you hope to get hired in the future.
The reluctance to make complaints public can make it much more difficult to accurately assess the relative safety of a device when a serious accident occurs. A fire stunt accident on the set of Gladiator 2 in Morocco left six crew members burned with what Paramount later described as non-life-threatening injuries on 8 June. No further details of the crash have been made public and other than a statement released immediately after the crash, the studio and production companies declined to comment further.
But despite many Hollywood productions using locations in Morocco in recent years, local crews constantly complain about working conditions.
There is no way of knowing if the accident on Gladiator 2 was just an unfortunate set crash or an indication of a deeper, lingering problem. The journalist recently spoke with someone from the Moroccan Syndicate of Drama Professionals (SMPAD), who declined to discuss this specific accident. The reporter was told in the background that the security issues on set had been passed on to the organization. Given the organisations’ lack of influence in local industry and the Moroccan government’s stated desire to ensure the country is friendly to production, it seems unlikely that outsiders would ever have any idea what might have been. happen on the set.
These issues are still ignored by most people in Hollywood, even those who work on some of these non-union sets, and they are unlikely to be covered in the local press, in part because most of these countries have budding entertainment. with little to no local entertainment industry press.
These are the challenges faced by performers, crews and other professionals in the craft in many countries.
Edited by Judy J. Rotich and Virginia Van Zandt
|
Sources
2/ https://newpittsburghcourier.com/2023/07/08/hollywoods-global-productions-face-safety-and-pay-challenges/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- During a working visit, President Joko Widodo visited Pharaa Sentani market – POLRI PR DIVISION
- Hollywood’s global productions face security and pay issues
- Highly recommend this 12-in-1 electric screwdriver.Currently 50% off
- Putin critic has theory about why Prigozhin’s house was raided
- Erdogan tells Zelensky that Ukraine deserves NATO membership
- Thursday’s solar storm is expected to make the Northern Lights visible in 17 states
- Capcom Confirms Rashid Will Be EVO Legal, Character’s Voice Actor Shares Special Messages
- Carlos Alcaraz resists Nicolas Jarry challenge at Wimbledon | ATP tour
- Did the WEF say “humans will all wear uniforms” by 2030?
- BRS government corruption has reached Delhi: PM Modi at a public meeting in Telangana | India News
- Karan Johar responds if he is gay on Threads, shares his regrets and his crush | Bollywood
- How to use the taskbar on Google Pixel Fold