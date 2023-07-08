Port Townsend kicks off free outdoor summer concert season





Port Townsend will begin its free outdoor concert season next week. Port Townsend’s Concerts on the Dock series, presented by Port Townsend Main Street Program and Homer Smith Insurance, will feature Global Heat on Thursday, following concerts in Port Angeles and Sequim. The season’s free concerts will be held Tuesdays in Sequim through August 29, Wednesdays in Port Angeles through August 30, and Thursdays in Port Townsend through August 31. On Thursday, in addition to free outdoor concerts at Pope Marine Park Plaza, the Port Townsend event features a beer, wine and cider garden for those 21 and over. This year, the ticket office will be at the entrance so that people can get drink tickets and their reusable souvenir cups. Other sponsors include Caroline Erickson of Re/Max, Peninsula Hearing, Schodowski Law, Aldrich’s Market, the law firms of James A. Doros, Centrum, Susie Haynes of Coldwell Banker Best Homes and the City of Port Townsend. Media sponsors are Peninsula Daily News and KPTZ 91.9 FM. The Sequim and Port Angeles concerts take place from 6-8 p.m. while the Port Townsend venue opens at 4:30 p.m. with live music playing from 5-7 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets as well as picnics. Sequim’s Music in the Park concert on Tuesday at the James Center for the Performing Arts bandshell at Carrie Blake Community Park, 202 N. Blake Ave., will feature John Hoover and The Mighty Quinns. The Port Angeles Pier Concert on Wednesday will feature RTs on City Pier at Lincoln Street and Railroad Avenue. The Juan de Fuca Foundation for the Arts is organizing the series, which will include activities for young people, food vendors and an expanded beer garden. Free entry is supported by sponsors Erika Ralson Word of Windemere, DA Davidson, Elwha River Casino and in-kind sponsor Peninsula Daily News. Here are the schedules for the rest of the summer. Concerts in the park • July 18 — Eugenie Jones. • July 25 — Kristin Granger and the True North Band. • August. 1 — Jean Lenke Jazz Band. • August 8 — Music by The Shift. • August 15 — Sarah Shea at 6 p.m. and Any Day at 7 p.m. • August 22 — Bread and sauce. • August 29 — Sound advice. For more information, see https://www.sequimwa.gov/512/Summer-Music-Events—-Music-in-the-Park. Concerts on the pier • July 19 — Joy in Mudville. • July 26 — Brian James was there. • August 2 — Three Two Many. • August 9 — Uncle Funk and the Dope 6. • August 16 — Fox and Bones. • August 23 — Bad habits. • August 30 — Black Diamond Junction. For more information on Concerts on the Pier and the Juan de Fuca Foundation for the Arts, see jffa.org. Concerts on the quay • July 20 — WEPA! • July 27 — Change. • August 3 — George Rezendes & Soundlab. • August 10 — Uncle Funk and the Dope Six. • August 17 — The Cosmiphonics, North Beach and True Reckoning. • August 24 — Olympic Express Big Band. • August 31 — Kevin Mason and the PT All Stars. To learn more, see ptmain street.org.





