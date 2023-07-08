OTT Actors Know They Might Not Get Such Good Roles In Bollywood Movies





Mona Singh, who stars in the web series Kafas, started her career by breaking the norm in her first TV series, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, which became an overnight super hit. After proving his mettle with each project, the actor says there are more exciting and meatier roles available in web shows compared to mainstream Bollywood movies. Her roles in two of Aamir Khan’s films, 3 Idiots and Laal Singh Chaddha, are widely known, so I asked her to play the kind of roles that are up for grabs for actresses in their late thirties and early quarantine. Mona told OTTplay, “OTT platforms allow every story to flourish, and that has changed the narrative of Indian content. But that’s not the case in mainstream Bollywood movies, where women are always presented as damsels in distress. In the web space, female characters are exciting. You see women in uniform, mothers who excel at work, etc. Seeing such characters in web series is really inspiring because, in reality, women do everything. Ten years ago, I wouldn’t. I never imagined that someone would write a serial killer character for a Tilottoma Shome. Women needed such opportunities to show their talent, and it finally is now.” After Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, in the past Mona has been seen in shows like Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, MOM – Mission Over Mars, Black Widows and movies like 3 Idiots and Laal Singh Chaddha. When asked if she thinks there is more experimentation in the web space than in commercial Bollywood films, Mona said: “When I started my career in television, there was interesting female roles being written for TV serials but not for Bollywood movies Back then, Bollywood movie heroines were mostly beautiful women dancing around trees My show (Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi) was a female-led show. These days, such experiments happen in the OTT space. That’s why wonderful actresses get a chance to play characters they know they don’t. may not have in a mainstream Bollywood movie. I am not saying that such female characters won’t be written for mainstream Bollywood movies, but they are rare. But OTT is the platform for all of us .” The six-episode web series Kafas, directed by Sahil Sangha, also stars Sharman Joshi, Mikail Gandhi, Mukesh Chhabra and Zarina Wahab. it is available to stream on SonyLIV.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ottplay.com/news/exclusive-kafas-mona-singh-ott-actors-know-that-they-may-not-get-such-good-roles-in-bollywood-films/0a7008b57c54 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgur[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos