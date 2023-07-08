Pasadena recognizes actor ER Ruiz as 2023 Robert Gorski Award recipient – ​​Pasadena Now





ER Ruiz, actor and burn survivor, has been recognized as the recipient of the 2023 Robert Gorski Access Award by the City of Pasadena Accessibility and Disability Commission. This prestigious award recognizes a Pasadena resident with a disability who has made a significant contribution to improving accessibility and quality of life for people with disabilities and the city’s disability community. The award will be presented to ER Ruiz at the Pasadena City Council meeting on Monday, July 17, 2023, with the City Council and the Accessibility and Disability Commission presenting the honor. Born in Los Angeles, ER Ruiz has quietly worked behind the scenes advocating for accessibility and improving the quality of life for people with disabilities. His acting career includes notable roles such as Gillon on the FX series “Sons of Anarchy” as a member of the One-Niners, as well as appearances on BET+’s “The Family Business”, Apple+’s “Lisey’s Story”. based on the novel by Stephen King, and the film “Worth” alongside Michael Keaton, directed by Sara Colangelo. He is the son of Eddy Ruiz Sr. and Mary Mosley, nephew of Jack Mosley and cousin of boxing champion Sugar Shane Mosley. When he was 9 years old, ER Ruiz was in a fire that was allegedly caused by his little brother who was playing with matches. ER suffered 3rd degree burns to over 40% of his body. His uncle David Mosely (a well-known portrait painter) saved him from the fire. Besides saving his life, ER credits his uncle David for his love of the arts and music and his cousin Sugar Shane Mosely for being a spirit fighter. ER is a hero and advocate behind the scenes, on the big screen and in his community to improve accessibility and quality of life for people with disabilities. ER has worked as a paramedic in the past and has continually led by example. He has worked and volunteered for various organizations such as Firefighters Quest for Burn Survivors, World Boxing Council and Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation (AABRF) based in Pasadena. Ruiz supports the AABRF and participates in their annual programs and events such as the “Burnt Firefighter Relay”. He was also the master of ceremonies for the organization’s virtual 50th anniversary gala. Ruiz’s community work also extends to local government and he attended a meeting at the City of Pasadena’s Accessibility and Disability Commission to educate and talk about his experiences with Alisa Ann Ruch Foundation services. Burn. Robert Gorski, for whom the award was named, was a prominent figure in the disability rights movement in Pasadena. He died in 2020. Gorski played a central role in improving accessibility for people with disabilities and in advocating for the facilitation of local employment for people with disabilities. Gorski also served as ADA coordinator for the city of Pasadena, ensuring compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. For more information on the commission, visit City of Pasadena Disability and Accessibility Commission website. Get our daily Pasadena newspaper delivered to your inbox. Free. Get all the latest Pasadena news, 10+ new stories a day, 7 days a week at 7 a.m.

