Deep in Hollywood: Lady Gaga





Lady Gaga recently dropped an Instagram bombshell, letting all her fans know that she’s overseeing the editing of a concert film. The Chromatica Balltaken from the Oscar winner’s 2022 North American 20-city concert tour, her first since the Joanne World Tour 2017 will be an opportunity for people who missed the short tour to experience Gaga’s artistry up close. It is not yet known how this project will be made available, but since it is now present on the big screen thanks to A star is born, Gucci Houseand the next Joker: Madness Two, it would be a pleasure to see this show on the big screen with a sound worthy of a concert. The presence of concert films in theaters is something special that seems to have been largely left in the past, with the exception of concert footage in music documentaries. hope Chromatics resuscitates him. Try at Patricia Field happy clothes Patricia Field is the designer who put Carrie Bradshaw in this tutu and gave Miranda Priestly this hair. She is, in a hackneyed word, iconic. But even if the name is unfamiliar to you, you know his work, and Happy Clothes: a film about Patricia Fielddirected by Michael Selditch, soon comes to dive deep into his life and career. The documentary will cover his legendary and breathtaking creations as brought to life in countless films and TV series, and the list of friends, fans and collaborators gathered is long, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Lily Collins, Kim Cattrall, Michael Urie, Darren Star, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Vanessa Williams and many more. When it hits your local arthouse cinema or streaming platform, home to so many contemporary fashion documentaries, bless them by dressing them up as something wild to watch. Nicole Kidman rounds up a fresh batch of Perfect strangers People come to this place for weird cult thrills. The first season of Nine perfect strangersHulu’s surprise hit, was a trashy wellness influencer white lotusA cautionary tale and a guilty pleasure, made even more electric by Kidman’s utterly weird performance, complete with a cool accent. Well, prepare for more weirdness when she returns for season two, bringing together a new group of uh, meditative retreat sufferers, clients including legendary Swedish actress Liv Ullmann, Murray Bartlett, and triangle of sadness liberator of revenge Dolly de Leon. No word yet on what will happen this time around fans of the first season, you know how it all ended, but healing guru Masha (Kidman’s character) has apparently resurfaced in the Swiss Alps and is ready to start all over again for the uninformed. We are ready too. Roland Emmerich is back in space How do we like our Roland Emmerich: in space with aliens or on the ground at pivotal moments in the history of queer liberation? The answer is space, of course. The gay filmmaker behind the two Independence Day And Stone wall is about to unleash a new galactic project on the world, space nationand its reach will extend far and wide. It will begin life in 2024 as an online role-playing game in which players will assume the roles of captains of ships heading to space, and yes, there will be aliens. It will be followed by a planned television series, animated shorts, and various spin-off games. In other words, the man is designing a meticulously planned franchise that will span a variety of entertainment platforms. Since there was a minor nod to queer characters in the second Independence Day, we are here to politely request that extremely fabulous aliens be incorporated into this project. Gay gamers deserve it. Romeo San Vicente will occasionally respond to “Joanne”.

