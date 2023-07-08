Former NU football player details hazing allegations

Content Warning: This article contains mentions of hazing, sexual assault, and suicidal ideation.

A former Northwestern University football player told The Daily that some of the hazing conduct investigated by the university involved forced sex acts. A second player has confirmed these details.

The player also told The Daily that head coach Pat Fitzgerald may have known the hazing had taken place.

“I saw it with my own eyes, and it is absolutely egregious, despicable and inhuman behavior,” said the player, who asked to remain anonymous in this story.

The former player said he reported his experiences at the University in late November 2022. He alleges much of the team’s hazing centered on a practice dubbed “running,” which was used to punish team members, mostly freshmen, for mistakes. committed on the pitch and in training.

If a player was selected to “run”, the player who spoke to the Daily said, he would be restrained by a group of 8-10 upper class men dressed in various “Purge-like” masks, who would then start ” work dry”. the victim in a dark locker room.

“It’s a shocking experience as a freshman to see your freshman teammates get run away, but then you see everyone standing in the locker room,” the player said. “It’s just a really abrasive, barbaric culture that has permeated this whole program for years now.”

The Daily obtained images of whiteboards labeled “Runsgiving” and “Shrek’s List”, containing a list of names indicating which players the player said should be “executed”.

The player said the tradition was especially common during training camp and around Thanksgiving and Christmas, which he said the team called “Runsgiving” and “Runsmas.”

“It’s done under that smoke and mirror of ‘oh it’s a team bond’ but no it’s sexual abuse,” the player said.

According to the former player, team members identified players to “run” by clapping their hands above their heads around that player. The practice, the player said, was known within the team as “Shrek’s clap”.

The Daily obtained a video of a player clapping his hands during a match, which the anonymous player said was the same move taken to mean “running”.

According to the player who spoke with The Daily, Fitzgerald repeatedly gave the signal during practices when players, especially freshmen, made a mistake.

The player believes some players interpreted Fitzgerald making these signals as knowingly “encouraging” the hazing to continue.

“Everyone would look at each other and be like ‘brother, Fitz knows’ because you wouldn’t take this step otherwise,” the player said. “Everyone participates, because he is the head coach.”

The second player who spoke to The Daily, who also asked to remain anonymous in this story, said he also witnessed these actions.

After receiving the hazing reports, NU engaged an independent law firm, ArentFox Schiff, to investigate the allegations.

Lead Investigator Maggie Hickey, former Illinois inspector general, interviewed current and former coaches, staff and players, and reviewed thousands of documents, according to a Press release by the University.

According to the statement, Hickey’s investigation found that while current and former players “varied in their views” regarding the conduct, the whistleblower’s claims were “amply supported by evidence”.

Participation in or knowledge of these hazing activities, which were not detailed in the summary, were “widespread” among NU football players, the survey found.

University spokesman Jon Yates declined to comment on specific details of the allegations.

“Our first priority is to support and protect our students, including…all student-athletes who have had the courage to come forward in this independent inquiry. This is why the University immediately opened this investigation after learning of the allegations and why we took decisive action once we established the facts,” Yates wrote in an email to The Daily. “Out of respect for the privacy of our student-athletes, we will not be commenting on the findings beyond what we have stated in the news release and investigation summary.”

After the investigation was completed, the University placed Fitzgerald on a two-week suspension without pay.

After NU announced Fitzgerald’s unpaid leave, the coach said he was “very disappointed” and was “unaware of the alleged incidents”.

The University said in the executive summary of their investigation that while it did not find sufficient evidence to conclude that the coaching staff knew of ongoing hazing activity, “there had been significant opportunities to uncover and report hazing conduct”.

The University also introduced additional sanctions against the team. Someone not reporting to the coaching staff is now required to guard the locker room, and the team must end all practices at Camp Kenosha, a training camp location.

In addition to ‘running’, the whistleblower claimed to have seen the team participate in other hazing traditions in which freshmen were forced to strip naked and perform various acts, including bear crawling and throwing themselves on the floor with exercise bands.

In an annual tradition dubbed “the car wash,” the first player said some players would stand naked at the entrance to the showers and turn around, forcing those entering the showers to “essentially (rub) against a naked – naked man. Upon entering the showers, the player alleged that the players had installed a hose that they connected to the shower to hose people down.

“It’s extremely painful,” the player said.

The player also claimed he witnessed and was forced to participate in what he called a naked center quarterback trade, in which a first-year quarterback was forced to take a snap under center. a freshman center, while both players were naked.

The player said that at one point another player was “very adamant” about not wanting to participate in this trade. Older players threatened to ‘run’ him if he refused and there was ‘no other option’, according to the player.

“He was forced to commit to this,” the player said. “I would have liked to tell him to transfer, because it is an absolutely abusive environment, and an environment in which the safety and well-being of the players is not protected at all.

The second player confirmed these allegations.

According to Northwestern’s definition of sexual misconduct, sexual assault, sexual exploitation, harassment, dating or domestic violence, and sexual harassment are all prohibited. These acts, according to the NU soccer player, fall within the university’s definition of sexual violations.

Other hazing practices the player detailed in The Daily included a practice called “Gatorade Shake Challenges,” where teammates, often freshmen, were made to drink as many Gatorade shakes as they could in a row. 10 minutes. The player alleges he witnessed this practice twice and “never saw anyone not throwing up” during or after the challenges.

The second player said he also witnessed this tradition.

The player said a friend of his was sick for “several days” after this event and couldn’t eat much.

According NU Hazing Policyhazing is defined as any action taken “to produce mental, physical or emotional discomfort; servitude; degradation; embarrassment; harassment; or ridicule for purposes of initiation, membership, or admission, or as a condition of continued membership in any group, team, or other organization, beyond any individual’s control of participate.

This policy prohibits, among other things, any physical abuse expected or inflicted on another person, sexual violations or any other sexual activity required, encouraged or expected, real or simulated, engaging in degrading or humiliating games, activities, stunts or antics, and demanding or compelling the consumption of liquids, food, drink or other substances.

In an email to The Daily, Yates said all incoming freshman and undergraduate transfers, including student-athletes, are required to complete the Hazing 101 Prevention True Northwestern Dialogue. As part of the onboarding experiment for freshman and transfer student athletes, the athletics department administers anti-hazing education, Yates said.

Additionally, Yates said each athletic program holds semi-annual meetings with athletic compliance staff and athletic administration “to discuss hazing and its impact on the student experience.”

At those biannual meetings, the player who spoke to The Daily said the office had described the hazing policy as a “no tolerance” policy.

After the meetings, the player alleges that the upperclassmen would threaten the freshmen saying that “if someone died, then Shrek would catch you” in reference to the practice of “running”.

The player said he saw some other players suffer from mental aftereffects during and after the football season.

“I’ve had friends contact me in the middle of the night with very suicidal tendencies,” he said.

The player said throughout the investigation the Hickey team and the North West administration, outside of the athletic department, were “helpful”.

But, the player said he doesn’t believe the penalties imposed on the program are enough, calling them “a slap on the wrist”. The player said he also doesn’t think the University should keep details of the findings private, calling the secrecy “extremely frustrating”.

“My purpose in reporting these details is to shed light on the harsh severity of this program and the absolutely inhumane traditions and activities that take place in our program,” he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

