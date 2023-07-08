49 Winchester plays a free show in Vail on Tuesday





49 Winchester plays Ford Amp Tuesday as part of the free Hot Summer Nights concerts.

Thomas Crabtree/Courtesy Photo 49 Winchester’s latest album, “Fortune Favors the Bold,” sums it up pretty well. The proverb highlights how people who take risks are rewarded, and the group started by a group of teenagers from the motley neighborhood of Winchester Street in the small Appalachian town of Castlewood, Va. (population: 2,045) has made his way to the Nashville music scene. After three studio albums, the fourth is a charm, debuting on Nashville’s New West Records label, one of the premier labels for contemporary American, indie and rock bands. “This album is about the hard work we put into 49 Winchester. Our lives are that band, plain and simple. It’s a snapshot of where we are right now, being away from home and giving it your all on the road and racketeering with these boys,” vocalist and guitarist Isaac Gibson said. “When pressurized, coal turns into diamonds. And I think it’s symbolic of who we are and where we’re going, this rough diamond kind of thing. Right now we’re trying to go more diamond than rough. Virginia-based country outfit 49 Winchester will play Tuesday, July 11. Courtesy picture While in one sense they are moving away from the “rough”, in another sense they have become rougher in the eight years since the band’s formation out of high school. “As we got older and matured, our sound went from a softer place to that grittier, edgier tone we have now,” Gibson said. Support local journalism Give Although hesitant to define the genre, he said he was starting to lean more towards rock than country. But one way they aren’t afraid to characterize their music is “watery-your-beer alt-country, bar-floor sticky rock ‘n’ roll, and high-octane Appalachian folk.” “We do our own thing and we make music that we think makes sense to us instead of trying to imitate something else,” Gibson said. Much like when they formed the group, they are strapped for money, believing that fortune does indeed favor the bold. Their latest album highlights how the band is constantly evolving, both sonically and lyrically, including everyday lyrics, as well as those becoming more philosophical. Yet no matter how they grow up, their hometown keeps a strong hold on them. “I’ve always been proud to be from Appalachia. Ever since I was a kid I’ve always been obsessed with this place, it’s the most beautiful place in the country with some of the nicest people you’ll ever meet,” Gibson said. “No matter where we go or what we do, home is always home. Russell County is a big part of who I am and a big part of every one of us in the band. It makes us who we are. are and the attitudes we carry with us.

