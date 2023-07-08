Entertainment
Actor Rob Collins says his character in film noir Outback Limbo is “very familiar” to him
In the new film Limbo, actor Rob Collins plays a man haunted by the disappearance of his sister from an outback town 20 years earlier.
His character, Charlie, thinks the police have screwed up the investigation, and when a world-weary cop (played by Simon Baker) shows up to look into the case, Charlie doesn’t trust him.
Collins says the Charlie character was familiar to him.
“Very familiar,” Collins says.
“Not so much my own experiences, but my family. I’m a Tiwi Islander and I don’t think there’s a single First Nations person who would look at Limbo characters and not have some kind of life experience what the characters are going through.”
Collins says Charlie and his family are “on the wrong side of the justice system.”
“They’ve been largely forgotten, there’s no justice for the family. There are wounds out there that haven’t healed and kind of festered,” he says.
“It’s all familiar stuff about the Aboriginal experience, especially when you talk about its intersection with the law and in Australia. I mean, it’s an ugly truth, but it’s the truth of this movie and the truth of Charlie’s experience.
“It was something I instinctively felt I knew.”
It was a difficult role to play, Collins says, “tapping into those little pockets of pain and angst, regret and anxiety, and feelings of loneliness and isolation.”
As the film progresses, Baker’s policeman Travis offers Charlie a glimmer of hope for some sort of closure.
“And unfortunately for a lot of our crowd, that’s a closure that they don’t have,” Collins says.
“Like a muffled cry”
Limbo is directed by Ivan Sen, best known for the films Mystery Road, Goldstone and Beneath Clouds. It also stars Natasha Wanganeen as Emma, Charlie’s surviving sister, and Nicholas Hope as Joseph, the brother of a key murder suspect.
The film was shot in the South Australian opal mining town of Coober Pedy, which replaces the fictional town of Limbo.
Sen’s decision to film in black and white accentuates the otherworldly aspect of Coober Pedy, making the pockmarked desert look like a lunar landscape.
Collins says he can’t imagine filming the story anywhere else.
“The whole place feels like a muffled scream, which worked a lot for Charlie,” he says.
“I love Coober Pedy but he has this sense of impermanence. It kind of reminded me of when I felt too comfortable that I shouldn’t be there.
“It’s so sparse and flat and alien.”
Collins says Sen helped set the tone for her understated performance in Limbo by telling her “you’re in a western.”
“It was a penny-dropping moment for me,” Collins said.
“Just saying that line, it kind of made it clear to me how to react, how to act, when to show emotion, when to hide it. That was a big turning point for me.”
He says knowing the film was shot in black and white helped. “Somehow the idea that it was black and white lent itself to that feeling of restraint.”
Collins shares nearly all of his scenes with Baker, who he says was “exceptional” to work with.
“I found him warm and generous, as a person and as an actor.
“I learned so much from being with him and watching him work.”
“Our purpose as a nation has changed”
Collins should be one of Australia’s busiest actors.
In addition to starring in Limbo, airing this weekend on ABC, he currently appears opposite Catherine Tate in the comedy series Queen of Oz, as a vampire hunter in Firebite (also filmed in Coober Pedy) and in the production British Ten Pound Poms.
He just wrapped filming the new season of medical drama RFDS and is currently filming the third and final season of Total Control, ABC’s drama about an Indigenous politician.
He says he’ll miss working on Total Control when it’s finished.
“I don’t think I’ve seen the kind of show we do on TV in Australia,” he says.
“There are scenes like, I’d be gobsmacked, ‘Oh my god, I’m so excited we were saying that on TV.’
“He said a lot of important and timely things, and not in a polite way.”
He says there are similar moments in the second season of RFDS. “There are scenes, themes and topics about the Indigenous experience in Australia that I have certainly never seen on television, and told in such an unapologetic way.
“Both projects don’t hurt when it comes to that kind of stuff. And I think the fact that they’re coming out this year of all years too is really exciting for me.”
Collins says he is not just referring to the upcoming referendum on the vote in Parliament.
“I feel like this year there’s a groundswell, I feel like something is happening. I can’t quite express it. Yes, there’s the referendum that approach. But I feel like our focus as a nation has changed a bit,” he said. said.
“It feels like we are approaching another moment in our country’s history where we have to look again at our past and imagine what the future holds.
“And these shows, RFDS, Total Control all play into this shift in focus this year on Aboriginal relations in Australia.”
Limbo airs Sunday, July 9 at 8:30 p.m. on ABC TV and iview.
