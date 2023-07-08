HBO Doc on Serial Killer of Gay Men in 1990s New York – The Hollywood Reporter

It can be so easy in a serial killer story to lose sight of all but the nastiest details. Naturally: the murders are of course shocking, the details sensational, the killer inherently bizarre, and the race to find them urgent. But amidst all those horrified looks, destroyed lives can be erased a second time. They are turned into secondary notes and details, objects to act on rather than valid topics in their own right.

The triumph of HBO Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York it’s how skillfully he flips that balance. This is a rare true-crime documentary series whose focus is not on death but on life – which cares more about who the victims were, the people who cherished them, the communities who embraced them and stories that claimed them, than how they were hushed up. This line of research produces justified anger and indescribable sorrow; it also draws on love and courage and a determined sense of hope. Along the way, he transforms Last call from a simple story to a powerful act of recovery.

Broadcasting date : 9 p.m. Sunday, July 9 (HBO)

Simply, the four-part, four-hour docuseries focuses on four murders that took place in the New York metropolitan area between 1991 and 1993. All of the targets – Peter Anderson, Thomas Mulcahy, Anthony Marrero, Michael Sakara – were homosexuals. in Manhattan one evening only to find himself hours or days later as severed body parts in roadside dumpsters outside of town. Director Anthony Caronna (FX’s Pride) retraces the investigations step by step, through interviews with the officers who worked on the files at the time, and who still seem to remember them today as singularly horrifying. I don’t suppose it’s a spoiler to say that the killer is finally identified, or that the final episode follows the case through to the arrest, trial, and verdict.

But I also suspect it’s no surprise that it’s taking cops an exasperating amount of time to get there — or that the deep-rooted homophobia of law enforcement in particular and American society in general is what’s slows them down. “Why is the focus on the gay part?” a Pennsylvania cop asks Caronna at one point. As far as authorities are concerned, “homosexuality wasn’t really relevant to the investigation other than finding out who might kill him and where he was hanging out.” Presumably, the cops want to avoid any suggestion that they would have taken Anderson’s case more seriously had he been straight. Instead, the commentary emphasizes how much the police understood (or cared to understand) the communities they were supposed to investigate, or the justified anger and mistrust those populations might harbor towards them.

Last call guarantees that viewers won’t suffer from the same ignorance, however. Archival footage exposes on the one hand the virulent cruelty of Anita Bryant’s anti-gay speeches and the shameless homophobia of law enforcement officials who sneer that sodomy is a crime, and the rage of protests against AIDS and the pleasures of queer nightlife on the other. Activists like Bea Hanson and Matt Foreman (both formerly of the NYC Anti-Violence Project) and journalists like Duncan Osborne (of gay city news) remember being inundated with reports of hate crimes and the hostile indifference towards them from establishments like the NYPD or the mainstream media. (A handful of more recent clips connect these old prejudices to the anti-gay and anti-trans sentiment that is rising today, though Last call correctly assumes that most audiences can make the connection on their own.) It is important that respondents tend to be those who were in the field in the early 90s. Anyone with a basic knowledge of queer story might be able to recite facts and statistics; the first-hand knowledge of these particular experts makes them personal and immediate.

It is even more true of Last call‘s sit-downs with mourners. The series pulls off the trick of feeling patient but not slow. He lingers with Anderson’s ex as he wistfully recounts ‘the first night there were panky’ between them. He catches the still-raw grief of another victim’s high school sweetheart as she describes a photo he sent her as a sign of love. It shows what goes unsaid as Marrero’s big brother still can’t bring himself to acknowledge that Anthony was a gay sex worker – and how much that silence now weighs on Antonio, the bisexual nephew of the Anthony’s Generation Z.

He leans in as Ceyenne Doroshow (now best known as the founder of GLITS, or Gays and Lesbians Living in a Transgender Society) relays memories of Anthony teaching her about proofreader, or sharing meals and Monopoly games at her house . Until Caronna texted her, she reveals, she didn’t even know Anthony was dead — she had spent decades wondering where he had gone. “In my life, people have disappeared a lot, for many reasons: HIV and AIDS, domestic violence, just being murdered, John Doe,” she says. This one-line heartbreaker is perhaps the series’ most succinct illustration of how easily an Anthony can slip through the cracks.

And it was around then, towards the end of the second episode, that I realized that I almost didn’t care what happened next. Last call ends up asking the usual questions of who killed these people and how and why, but at this point they’re almost playing an afterthought. Almost no time is wasted analyzing how the murderer became who he was or why he did what he did, and I can’t say I missed it. Instead, I found myself wanting to know more about the tight-knit team of regulars who listened to Sakara shut down his favorite bar with his favorite song every night, or imagine the connection to Mulcahy’s 18-year-old daughter. time of his death. , could have grown with him into adulthood.

All the stories of these men are truncated by death; that’s why we hear about them to begin with. Last callThe great act of service is to conjure them so keenly and with such care that one can almost make out the outlines where their life should yet burn. In the end, what we are left with is not the shock of their abrupt disappearances, but the pain of their absences – accompanied by a healthy frustration with the institutions that let them down and are failing people like them. nowadays.

No work of art can bring back lost souls. But this one is doing what it can to give them back to the friends, families and communities that once loved them and still miss them.