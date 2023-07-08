Danielle Jonas talks about the relationship between Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner – Hollywood Life









Image Credit: MediaPunch/Stephen Lovekin/EIB/Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Feel left out! During Kevin Jonas appearance on the Lady Gang podcast on June 27, his wife, Danielle Jonas36, says she often feels worse than her sisters-in-law Priyanka Chopra40 and Game Of Thrones alum Sophie Turner27. The Two Boys [Joe and Nick Jonas] married someone who, they’re actresses, they’re out there, everyone knows them, she explained on the podcast. And I feel like Im Danielle, and it’s hard.

As fans of Jonas Brothers namely, Nick, 30, is married to Priyanka who is a Bollywood star, while Joe, 33, is married to Sophie, also a top actress. Kevin was quick to jump in and reassure his 14-year-old wife who, too, often feels the same way with her famous siblings. I feel the same with Nick and Joe, don’t I? Like solo careers, movies, all that. It’s like everyone has to find their place no matter the situation, isn’t it?, shared the 35-year-old. More about Kevin Jonas Despite comfort from her husband, Danielle explained that her claim to fame was her marriage to the Burnin Up musician. It’s also that I’m there from a celebrity point of view because I married you, the brunette beauty said. Around the 40th minute, the 36-year-old said she would like to have a separate identity or a business of her own. And that’s when it’s like, Oh, I want to have something else in my name too. While she feels I don’t know, more or like the other girls, Danielle continued. Because when I’m with the other girls, I feel a little less than sometimes. It’s strange. Kevin, who is the eldest of the Jonas Bros., then explained that the comparison game goes for everyone. You will always be compared to the people around you the most, he joked. The Hollywood idol made sure to also note that he is aware that he is synonymous with his brothers. Like you literally started the Jonas Brothers conversation like This, Kevin told the hosts of the episode. Danielle and Kevin have been married since 2009 and share two daughters, Nafta9 and valentina7. Despite Danielles’ comments, the Quantico star has often spoken of loving having two sisters-in-law. In 2019, Priyanka said Elle UK about his relationship with Danielle and Sophie. I never had a sister, so it’s really nice to have Danielle and Sophie, and inherit the family by proxy, exclaimed the 40-year-old woman. The three ladies even starred in a few of the Jonas Brothers music videos, including Sucker and What A Man Gotta Do. Priyanka married Nick in 2018, while Sophie married Joe in 2019. Hot Items Currently trendy now



