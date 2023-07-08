Madison County Fair Celebrates 150th Anniversary | News
The annual Madison County Fair, dubbed the Best Week in July, kicks off Tuesday, July 11 and runs through Sunday, July 16 at 401 W. Sixth St. North in Madison. An array of events including 4-H judging, live music performances, a rodeo, carnival and more activities will be present.
This year’s fair marks the 150th anniversary of the Madison County Fair. To celebrate, the fair will offer a fun and free event every day.
Wednesday will have a corn pit that kids can dig into for prizes. On Thursday nights, families can enjoy free root beer floats. Saturday afternoon includes a scavenger hunt and Sunday a corn dog eating contest.
Throughout the week, visitors can experience caricature drawings and glassblowing demonstrations. Worlds Funnest Photo Booth will also be there. It works like a typical booth, except customers can layer on a fun background.
According to the fairs website, there are no parking or entrance fees to enter the grounds, so get out there and have fun! All you have to do is buy tickets to attend the events in the grandstand.
Every day except Tuesday, the exhibition center will host paid evening entertainment. Tickets for all evening entertainment events can be purchased through the Madison County Fairgrounds website. For those unable to purchase tickets online, they can call 800-514-3849.
Tuesday’s soft rodeo will take place in the grandstand arena at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, the Midstates Championship Rodeo will run at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday night entertainment will start at 7 p.m. and feature debut DJ Trife followed by headliner Nelly at 8:30 p.m. Sunday night will feature Ian Munsick at 8:30 p.m.
Nelly is a different kind of performer than the fair usually delivers, but fair organizers have decided to step out of their comfort zone for a major anniversary year.
It’s the 150th anniversary, so we listened to suggestions from local visitors and thought we’d try something different, said Madison County Fair Treasurer Linda Haack.
One aspect that’s new this year is that visitors can now enjoy an adult beverage during rodeo and concerts, Haack said.
The carnival part of the fair will be open in the evenings from Wednesday to Sunday. Wednesday and Thursday hours are 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. A full schedule of events as well as ticket and wristband prices are available at madisoncountyfair.com.
