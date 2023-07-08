The Vampire Diaries: The Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley doesn’t miss playing Stefan, wants to be known for other roles





Paul Wesley became an idol after starring in The Vampire Diaries. The actor starred alongside Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder on the hit series from 2009 to 2017. But Wesley doesn’t particularly miss playing Stefan Salvatore, the down-to-earth vampire. The actor revealed in a recent interview with InStyle that he would “never do anything to another vampire, let alone Vampire Diaries.” Although he gained his fame from the show, there is really nothing missing from performing with him (Stefan), he confessed. Wesley was quick to add that I don’t mean that in a (negative) way. “Eight years is a long time, and I’m so glad to put that aside. Eight seasons,” he exclaimed. Wesley added that he enjoyed the vibrancy of his character, as the show ran for many seasons and the team made sure it wasn’t monotonous. Each season he (Stefan) had a different arc, the actor said. At one point he was pure evil, having started out as the good guy and then he ended up as the good guy. Paul Wesley admitted he liked the challenge of trying to keep the character fresh. The actor now wants to move on from the character of Stéphane. It’s the biggest thing I’ve ever done, in terms of popularity, he said, adding that he’s done other roles since The Vampire Diaries, but nothing has been so popular. He wants to do the next thing that gets people talking about him, not the character you’re known to play. I just like to create my own path. It’s very gratifying, he concludes. FAQs What was The Vampire Diaries about?

The Vampire Diaries tells the love story of Elena (Nina Dobrev) with two vampire brothers (Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder). The series is based in a small town of Mystic Falls, Virginia. What are Paul Wesley’s other projects?

Paul Wesley’s other projects include the CBS television series All Access Tell Me a Story and the Paramounts series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

