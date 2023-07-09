Entertainment
David Simon says Hollywood has always looked down on writers
As well as creating ‘The Wire’, David Simon has described himself as a ‘longtime union’ as a member of the Newspaper Guild and Writers Guild of America, and as the WGA strike continues, he has made it clear how little he thinks top executives in the entertainment industry respect him and his peers.
“The truth is that there’s always been a healthy disregard for the creative element in this industry, not from everyone, and I’ve had a good relationship with people in the studios and there’s definitely had times in my career where I was very grateful to work with someone who understood the complexity of what we were trying to do,” Simon said on the “Freakonomics” author’s podcast. , Steve Levitt, “People I (Mostly) Admire.”
“But certainly the people who are closer to the analysts on Wall Street and the people who are closer to the money side and the people who run the studios – I don’t think they have any idea what writers,” he continued.
In a lengthy conversation posted on Friday, Simon explained many of the issues facing writers in this strike, including the erosion of the writers’ room and upward mobility path for young writers and the threat of intelligence. artificial. Simon sees parallels to his time in the Baltimore Sun syndicate, where he worked as a city reporter for 12 years and acquired much of the material he used to make “The Wire.”
Simon said that during his time there, he watched the owners of The Sun decimate the newsroom, laying off veteran reporters with higher salaries to cut costs while not seeing their income shrink. He believes there is a possible future in which studio executives will find it more profitable to phase out writers from the production process.
“They came to say, ‘We understand that we will make more money with a newsroom of 100 people, many of whom are recent hires, hired at lower wages and without seniority, than we will make with a newsroom of 450 people in Baltimore who are really going to cover the city. And people will still take that and we’ll still make money. And we’ve got a market share that’s reliably ours,” Simon said. .
“There are people who think, ‘We can do this for a lot less. We can get rid of writers. And I think they’re saying we can make more money producing bad television than producing good television. In the short term, there may be places where they are right. I think in the long run, for the overall health of the industry, they are digging their own grave,” he continued.
As for how long this strike will last, Simon thinks studio executives are entrenched in positions on fixed-term employment and AI that WGA opposes, and that there are “several months” left before that the guild can see results.
“This is being dictated by Wall Street and the people who depend on Wall Street. And their steps are ambitious in the direction of preserving AI and eliminating term jobs for film and TV screenwriters. Simon said. “They have a long way to go before they give up on this idea. And they’re going to spend the summer, at least, inflicting pain on us as we walk the line.”
You can listen to Simon’s full interview on “People I admire (mostly)” here.
Click here for all TheWraps WGA strike coverage.
2/ https://www.thewrap.com/david-simon-wga-strike-podcast-interview/
