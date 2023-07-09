Meet your Bravo musician! Vail Edition: Dal Quartet

The Dal Quartet plays at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Tuesday night.

Dali Quartet/Courtesy Photo

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily features local musicians in a series called “Meet Your Musician” so you can learn a little more about the people behind the tunes. On the program “Meet your musician: Bravo! Vail Edition”, we give you the chance to meet some of the artists who come to the valley to perform during the Bravo! Vail Music Festival.

Q: What is your name/the name of your ensemble/orchestra?

A: We are the Dal Quartet based in Philadelphia. The members of the quartet come from Venezuela, Puerto Rico and the United States. We specialize in performing chamber music by Latin American composers alongside Western string quartet repertoire.

Q: What instrument(s) do you play?

A: The Dal Quartet is made up of Ari Isaacman-Beck, first violin; Carlos Rubio, second violin; Adriana Linares, viola; Jesus Morales, cello.

Q: How long have you been playing? How long have you been with your current orchestra or ensemble?

A: The quartet started in the summer of 2004 with founding members Carlos and Adriana. Jesus joined the quartet in 2008 and Ari in 2020.

The Dal Quartet does its Bravo! Vail Music Festival debuts in Vail this month. In addition to Tuesday’s show at the Vilar Performing Arts Center, join them at the Little Beach Amphitheater on July 15. Dali Quartet/Courtesy Photo

Q: How long have you been coming to Bravo! Vail Music Festival?

A: This is our Bravo! The beginnings of the Vail Music Festival and we look forward to creating wonderful memories.

Q: Where do you perform when you’re not in Vail?

A: While our quartet is based in Philadelphia, we tour all over the United States and internationally.

Q: What is your dream location?

A: We fell in love with Spivey Hall at Clayton State University outside of Atlanta, Georgia; we felt the room offered a radiant glow that inspired an elemental and visceral response to the beauty of sound. However, our favorite rooms are totally defined by the audience and the quality of silence before playing. It’s magic when, as a performer, you can tell that the audience follows the improvisation and the necessity of each sound. Carnegie Hall, Wigmore Hall in London and Teatro Coln in Argentina are definitely on our bucket list.

Q: What other styles of music do you listen to or enjoy playing?

A: Our violist, Adriana, loves playing and dancing to any Latin music, and even took up electric bass during the pandemic! Ari particularly likes jazz, early 90s rap (also Common!), alternative (he loves Phoenix). Carlos loves Caribbean music, merengue is his specialty! And Jesus is a great salsa dancer.

Q: Do you have any advice for young people learning to play music?

A: Keep listening to find things you like, and always ask why: why did I like this performance, what makes this piece hard to play, how can I make it easier? Always keep working on your own growth.

Q: What inspired you to pursue a career in music?

A: We created the Dal Quartet to not only perform the traditional quartet repertoire that we love and have studied, but also to perform the music of our Latin American upbringing. And as this repertoire is under-represented in the United States, we quickly understood the interest of introducing this music, for the most part unknown, to the American public.

The Dal String Quartet was selected as Bravo! Vail’s 2023 Chamber Musicians in Residence. Dali Quartet/Courtesy Photo

Q: What is your/your ensemble’s favorite piece or composer to play?

A: Nothing can replace Beethoven’s late quartets – their scale, invention and emotional impact make them indispensable. But the giants of Latin American composition are dear to us all: Piazzolla, Ginastera, Villa Lobos. We are also champions of new music by living Latin American composers. We believe that European composers of the past, as creative and curious artists, would have been delighted by the sounds of Latin America.

Q: Anything else we should have asked, anything else you’d like to share?

A: We are excited about our week-long visit to Vail and hope you will join us for our many community performances. We are especially excited to perform with our dear friend and clarinetist Ricardo Morales on July 11 at 7 p.m. at the Vilar Performing Arts Center.