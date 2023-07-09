Entertainment
Meet your Bravo musician! Vail Edition: Dal Quartet
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily features local musicians in a series called “Meet Your Musician” so you can learn a little more about the people behind the tunes. On the program “Meet your musician: Bravo! Vail Edition”, we give you the chance to meet some of the artists who come to the valley to perform during the Bravo! Vail Music Festival.
Q: What is your name/the name of your ensemble/orchestra?
A: We are the Dal Quartet based in Philadelphia. The members of the quartet come from Venezuela, Puerto Rico and the United States. We specialize in performing chamber music by Latin American composers alongside Western string quartet repertoire.
Q: What instrument(s) do you play?
A: The Dal Quartet is made up of Ari Isaacman-Beck, first violin; Carlos Rubio, second violin; Adriana Linares, viola; Jesus Morales, cello.
Support local journalism
Q: How long have you been playing? How long have you been with your current orchestra or ensemble?
A: The quartet started in the summer of 2004 with founding members Carlos and Adriana. Jesus joined the quartet in 2008 and Ari in 2020.
Q: How long have you been coming to Bravo! Vail Music Festival?
A: This is our Bravo! The beginnings of the Vail Music Festival and we look forward to creating wonderful memories.
Q: Where do you perform when you’re not in Vail?
A: While our quartet is based in Philadelphia, we tour all over the United States and internationally.
Q: What is your dream location?
A: We fell in love with Spivey Hall at Clayton State University outside of Atlanta, Georgia; we felt the room offered a radiant glow that inspired an elemental and visceral response to the beauty of sound. However, our favorite rooms are totally defined by the audience and the quality of silence before playing. It’s magic when, as a performer, you can tell that the audience follows the improvisation and the necessity of each sound. Carnegie Hall, Wigmore Hall in London and Teatro Coln in Argentina are definitely on our bucket list.
Q: What other styles of music do you listen to or enjoy playing?
A: Our violist, Adriana, loves playing and dancing to any Latin music, and even took up electric bass during the pandemic! Ari particularly likes jazz, early 90s rap (also Common!), alternative (he loves Phoenix). Carlos loves Caribbean music, merengue is his specialty! And Jesus is a great salsa dancer.
Q: Do you have any advice for young people learning to play music?
A: Keep listening to find things you like, and always ask why: why did I like this performance, what makes this piece hard to play, how can I make it easier? Always keep working on your own growth.
Q: What inspired you to pursue a career in music?
A: We created the Dal Quartet to not only perform the traditional quartet repertoire that we love and have studied, but also to perform the music of our Latin American upbringing. And as this repertoire is under-represented in the United States, we quickly understood the interest of introducing this music, for the most part unknown, to the American public.
Q: What is your/your ensemble’s favorite piece or composer to play?
A: Nothing can replace Beethoven’s late quartets – their scale, invention and emotional impact make them indispensable. But the giants of Latin American composition are dear to us all: Piazzolla, Ginastera, Villa Lobos. We are also champions of new music by living Latin American composers. We believe that European composers of the past, as creative and curious artists, would have been delighted by the sounds of Latin America.
Q: Anything else we should have asked, anything else you’d like to share?
A: We are excited about our week-long visit to Vail and hope you will join us for our many community performances. We are especially excited to perform with our dear friend and clarinetist Ricardo Morales on July 11 at 7 p.m. at the Vilar Performing Arts Center.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.vaildaily.com/entertainment/meet-your-musician-bravo-vail-edition-dali-quartet/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Meet your Bravo musician! Vail Edition: Dal Quartet
- UK set to ease listing rules
- Jokowi’s smile when he meets primary school students in Papua who look like him when he was little
- It’ll never happen: Sandra Bullock launched her ex-boyfriend Matthew McConaughey’s Hollywood career after the actor was shamed for trying to get a role in his $152million movie
- Has the seductive grass of Wimbledon robbed the Grand Slam of its magic?
- 9 classic fashion trends that are offensive today
- Deep AI fakes of Trump and Biden ‘combat’ are disturbingly realistic | world news
- Scotland wants to decriminalize drugs. The UK government just said ‘no’
- Persona 5 actor leaves Twitter
- Zelensky acknowledges that Ukraine is unlikely to join NATO during the war
- Sir Bernard Jenkin faces being grilled by his own panel if he is fined for an alleged lockdown party
- Fun & Fitness, Bollywood Fusion Dance with Silverfit!, Thu 27 Jul 2023, 12:45 PM