Movie review | Neeyat: Whodunit an outlier in Bollywood, but A for effort

Vidya Balan usually adds value with acting credentials to any movie.

Well-intentioned, but it could have been crafted with more skill. The temptation to be distracted by clichés can often contribute to the loss of a film. Anu Menon, for some reason, prefers a few useless shots and robs the cinematic part of its credibility. There’s also the feeling that he could have cooked his screenplay longer and more cleanly. He seems to have rushed into making the film without a final script – the backbone of a good thriller. However, it must be said to its credit that it is not a jellyfish.

The content is obviously Agatha Christie, but the style, wavering. Our filmmakers are relatively foreign to the genre, which invariably robs them of the ability to step into melodies, gardens, chiffon sarees, and the likes of Lata to Shreya in the background, a reliable prop. With this lack, our filmmakers are inhibited in space: Yes, we have ‘Gumnaam’ as a counter indicator. In this case, Raja Nawathe sold the murder mystery alongside the eternal melodies of Shanker Jaikishan. Today, the grammar is more distinct. Our filmmakers would be tempted to have a song in ‘The Orient Express’! Anu Menon avoids such a temptation and constructs a thriller reasonably worth watching.

In the quaint, albeit deserted, castle in Scotland, its owner Ashish Kapoor (Ram Kapoor) and event manager Tanveer (Danesh Razvi) are busy inviting a ragtag group of dysfunctional social butterflies to a birthday party. Ashish Kapoor is inspired by Vijay Mallya. The fugitive on the run may be slammed by the electronic media in India, but is living life like a king in Scotland. Her birthday celebrations coincide with the arrival of Storm Irene. Therefore, the birthday party guests are left behind and forced to stay.

Tanveer ensures that viewers get a glimpse of the guest list. We have Dr. Neeraj Kabi (Sanjay Suri), a disbarred doctor, his wife Noor (Dipannita Sharma) their teenage son (Madhav Devar). Arriving at the party, AK’s friend Lisa (Shahana Goswami) accompanies her relative (Ishika Mehra). Another important guest is the tarologist Zara (Nikki Walia). There’s also AK’s half-son, Ryan (Shashank Arora), a drug addict, and AK’s brother-in-law, Jimmy Mistry (Rahul Bose). Ryan’s girlfriend, Gigi (Prajakta Koli), is present, as is AK’s secretary, Kay (Amrita Puri). CBI officer Mira Rao (Vidya Balan) joins the dozen.

Very early in the film, AK announces: prepare for a cold, dark and stormy night. What he doesn’t add is that it could also be an intriguing fatal night. An amateur attempt on AK’s life includes the crash-landing of a chandelier and the death of a dog. While AK grandly announces that he is proud to be in the midst of his friends and relatives, he also privately complains that no one cheats on you more than your friends.

Even as the party reaches a good mood, an attempt is made on the CBI officer. Mira Rao is now investigating the events. The high-decibel dance floor is silenced. At the table, AK, much to everyone’s disappointment, announces that he will surrender to the police, explaining Mira Rao’s presence at the birthday party. However, events follow one another, causing the hopes of many guests to fall. Each of the guests has their axes to grind and skeletons in their closet to hide.

Shortly after the grand announcement, the Dozen witnesses AK jumping off a cliff, leaving behind a suicide note. Death catches up with the sleeping Indian police. This is also where we reach half-time.

As the others are absorbed in the sudden tragedy, Mira declares that it was murder and not suicide. The stage is now set for the thriller and to solve the mystery of who killed the fugitive and why. As she investigates, she deals with each individual and finds an “elemental Watson” scenario as she moves from one suspect to another.

There’s her grandiose statement – “Aap ka motif clear hai”, For those busy drawing conclusions about the whodunit culprit, a statement from Mira is good advice. She says “It’s dangerous when you start believing your own bullshit”. The needle of suspicion moves quickly and quickly pointing at each guest but settles nowhere. However, this is not murder on the Orient Express.

The narrative must necessarily stop there to ensure viewer interest, not to mention box office prospects. Suffice it to say, there are some interesting twists and unexpected turns in events that would keep the viewer enthralled. There’s one final twist to the story that makes the whole movie in retrospect far more interesting than others.

The talented assemblage of actors, despite many of them, don’t live up to their reputation as good actors. For example, Shahana Goswami has a role cut out of cardboard and suffers at the hands of the script. Rahul Bose makes a valiant attempt to play a dynamic Shammi Kapoor and fails; sobriety is its strength. Girvani Dhyani, Advaita Kala and Priya Venkatraman, who joined the director to script the film, fall into predictable potholes. They introduce contemporary popular props such as the stupid secretary and a gay man, the adulterous wife and the home girlfriend, all of which are too hit with the models. The likes of Sanjay Suri, Shashank Arora and Amrita Puri are all concerned with delivery rather than engaging script. If only the quartet in charge of the script had flashed his character with a little more effort, ‘Neeyat’ would have been a much better watch.

For a thriller, a tight script is as important as the characters to distract the views and suspicions of the culprit. When these characters become very linear, there’s a certain yawning element that creeps into the story and makes it believable. To reiterate this resistance, ‘Neeyat’ is indeed well intentioned.

Two important performances push the film upwards. It’s now clear that Vidya Balan usually adds value with acting credentials to any film. She’s a different investigating officer in this outing and her display of a calm, non-aggressive outward stance throughout is well augmented by the storyline. The other important character in the film that contributes a lot to the authenticity of the film is the way Ram Kapoor plays the role of AK.

An interesting cameo from an unexpected table-turning actor adds credibility and also the possibility of a sequel to Neeyat. One hundred and forty minutes initially seems a little dreary, but Anu Menon makes sure he catches the viewer’s eyeballs after the interval. ‘Neeyat’ may have its flaws and sketchy moments. But if you’re going to this Scottish castle, you’re unlikely to fear the effort.

Starring: Vidya Balan, Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Dipannita Sharma

Directed by: Anu Menon