Dear Abbie | Culture & Leisure

DEAR ABBY: I am in a committed relationship with a wonderful man. We are not married, but we call each other husband and wife and have two beautiful children together. Our relationship is excellent.
My husband had a different childhood than mine. He didn’t have many friends of the opposite sex. Me, on the other hand, I had a lot of boy friends growing up. I treasure a lot of those platonic relationships. There is a lot of history with them (some over 20 years old) and I really enjoy their company. We don’t have romantic stories.
I don’t hang out with them often because I know my husband would be upset if I saw another man one-on-one, even as friends. I understand his point of view. I know I might be jealous if he was hanging out one-on-one with another woman, and I would wonder. I guess we both have trust issues.
There are hobbies I would love to engage in, and a few of these male friends have expressed interest in joining me on occasion. One of these activities is metal detecting. I have the two kids in tow most of the time and would need some help digging. Even without the kids, I don’t think it would be as fun to do it myself. My husband would join me if he wasn’t so tired from his 12 hour workday and got up at 4am
I’m going crazy with the kids, and I need an outlet. This is something that excites me, as it will get me outside and is steeped in local history. These men are some of my best friends and we would never joke, but I’m afraid my husband doesn’t understand. Is there any hope? – A LOCKED TREASURE IN NEW JERSEY
DEAR BLOCKED TREASURE: If this is going to happen, you and your husband must first work through your trust and insecurity issues. There is hope if you discuss it thoroughly with him and he trusts you enough that it doesn’t excite his insecurities. (The same would be true if the situation were reversed.)
He needs to know that when you do this he is always invited. Have you asked any of your friends if your hobby might interest them? It is possible that one or more of them will also welcome the break.
DEAR ABBY: I’m a retired single woman on a fixed budget. I love to cook and entertain. I would do this more often if several of my friends didn’t consistently consume four to six bottles of wine collectively at dinner (at least one bottle per person, plus other beverages).
I can’t afford to spend $100 or more on booze, but I’m embarrassed to ask them to bring their own drinks because no one else in the group does. Any suggestions on how to handle this without offending them or breaking my budget? — GRATEFUL FOR ADVICE
DEAR GRATEFUL: You don’t have to go broke by paying for your friends’ overindulgence. Because you’re entertaining, tell them what you have on hand, what you plan to serve, and if they need more, they should bring it with them.
DEAR ABBY: I have a friend who doesn’t drive and constantly asks me to take her place. As a good friend, I do. When I take her to an event, we agree on a time that we are going to leave, but she invariably stays behind to chat with other people 30 or 45 minutes after the agreed time. Plus, she never offers anything for fuel. I think she’s inconsiderate, and I’m thinking of telling her that she’ll have to find her own rides. Am I wrong for this? — ABOVE IN NEW JERSEY
DEAR ABOVE: No, you’re not wrong, but next time it happens, try this: tell your good friend that you’ll be leaving the event at a specific time and if she wants to stay and chat, she should find another route home. This way you won’t be inconvenienced.
