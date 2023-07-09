Entertainment
Gold Coast business owner Mark Wemyss supplies wetsuits for Hollywood blockbusters
Gold Coast business owner Mark Wemyss has lost count of the number of actors from Australia to Hollywood who have worn one of his wetsuits.
“We can potentially do six costumes for one scene,” Mr. Wemyss said.
“Because if the scene starts out dry, then they get wet, obviously, like, the director [yells] cut, start again, they need to have the combinations on hand to keep the talent warm.”
Mr. Wemyss, who has been making wetsuits for “nearly every water sport” for three decades, has expanded his repertoire to include flesh-colored wetsuits for the film and television industry.
Some of his notable clients include Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson for the blockbuster San Andreas, Johnny Depp for the Pirates of the Caribbean series and Australian actress Nicole Kidman.
Suits are usually worn as underwear by cast and production crew to keep them warm when filming scenes in water or under rain machines.
But he said one of the biggest projects he was involved in was the necessary suits that were seen on screen.
In 2021, he was commissioned to craft costumes for the biopic Thirteen Lives, a film based on the true story of the 2018 Thai cave rescue.
It was also filmed on the Gold Coast.
Mr Wemyss was commissioned to create replicas of the suits worn by the British and Australian divers who rescued 12 boys and their football coach from Thailand’s Tham Luang cave.
“Some of these costumes were from companies that had since disappeared, so we had to reproduce logos and we had to [make] a lot of combinations in a short time,” he said.
Award-winning special effects makeup artist Jason Baird said he used Mr. Wemyss’ costumes for his prosthetics and costumes.
He hired Mr. Wemyss and his team to build the inner lining of his mermaid tails for the Australian TV series, Mako Mermaids and H2O: Just Add Water.
“Mark was heavily involved in all of the mermaid costumes we built as he made all of the lower structures for the tails,” Mr Baird said.
Respond to the request
The Gold Coast is positioning itself as the go-to destination for filmmakers, offering everything from film studios to post-production, make-up and costumes.
Gold Coast City Mayor Tom Tate revealed in February that he wanted to attract more big studios.
He said he wanted to approve the construction of post-production facilities and 40 additional film studios in the cane fields north of the city by the end of the year.
Wemyss welcomed the industry’s growth, but said securing material supplies up to two years in advance was a challenge.
“We have to plan where we will be not just six months from now, but 12 and 18 months from now, so we have to have fabric ready to go for some production,” he said.
“With the flesh colored fabric we need to have it in 1mm, 2mm, 3mm, 5mm, and we need to have enough supply because sometimes you can have one production in Sydney, one in Melbourne, two on the Gold Coast, a couple in Hollywood and they all want that thickness at once, so we really have to be in front of having raw materials on file like here, ready to go.”
