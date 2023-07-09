Entertainment
Jonah Hills’ Ex-Girlfriend Sarah Brady Accuses Actor Of Emotional Abuse: This Is A Warning
Less than a year later Jonah Hill And Sarah Brady divided, she spoke on the end of their relationship and alleged that the actor was emotionally abusive.
It is a warning to all girls. If your partner talks to you like that, make an exit plan, Brady, a 25-year-old professional surfer, wrote via her Instagram Story on Friday, July 7, sharing screenshots of several text exchanges. Call me if you need an ear.
In Bradys’ text messages, Hill, 39, allegedly asked him to delete all surf photos from his Instagram with his ass in a thong. After Brady deleted all messages, ” THE you people star apparently told her it was a good start, but she doesn’t seem to get his point.
But it’s not for me to teach you. I made my boundaries clear, Hill reportedly wrote. You refuse to let go of some of them and you made that clear and I hope that makes you happy.
We Weekly contacted Hill for comment.
Although Hill has yet to publicly respond to Bradys allegations, she argued that she was not wearing a thong but a bathing suit first. Brady further claimed that her comments were made in an attempt to control her. She also noted that she granted his requests with the aim of protect him from crippling anxiety.
It’s been a year of healing and growing with the help of loved ones and doctors to get back to living my life free of guilt, shame and self-judgment for things as small as surfing in a bathing suit rather than a more conservative combination, she wrote on Friday. And I’m sure there’s still a lot more healing from this abuse ahead of me.
Hill and Brady went public with their romance in August 2021after he first slid inside her social networks DM. Brady also shared several of those posts on Friday, saying he had sent her several flirty comments about her surf photos before they got together.
Sharing this publicly now because keeping it to myself was doing more damage to my mental health than sharing it ever could, Brady added, saying she was often blamed for her actions with their couples therapist.
Brady also alleged that Hill told him she lacked boundaries when it came to having friendships with other men, which she fervently denied in her social media feed.
Neither the Don’t look up star nor Brady have confirmed when they split, but he has moved on with Olivia Miller in August 2022. News broke last month that Hill and Millar secretly welcomed their first child.
While Hill and his partner have no further talked about parenthoodBrady hoped they would welcome a baby girl.
I hope my ex has a daughter, maybe Shell will make him a real feminist, Brady wrote. Because the fact that he calls himself a feminist now is laughable. If I could have one wish for him, it would be for him to be surrounded by feminist men who can hold him accountable for growing up as he has expressed.
The law student added: I think fame can put people in an echo chamber of viewpoints, which can enable emotionally abusive behavior.
Brady concluded that an emotionally abusive partner doesn’t mean they’re a terrible person, and that often stems from their own trauma. At the same time, that doesn’t mean it’s OK, she says.
